  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Landmak Architecture
  6. 2016
  7. The Shield / Landmak Architecture

The Shield / Landmak Architecture

  • 20:00 - 10 March, 2017
The Shield / Landmak Architecture
The Shield / Landmak Architecture, © Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

© Trieu Chien © Trieu Chien © Trieu Chien © Trieu Chien +20

  • Architects

    Landmak Architecture

  • Location

    Linh Lang, Cống Vị, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam

  • Architects in Charge

    Ta Tien Vinh, Truong Tuan Chung

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Trieu Chien

  • Design Team

    Tran Viet Phu, Ngo Hung, Nguyen Thi Thao, Le Minh Hoang, Romane Lecué, Nguyen Trung Phuong
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

From the architect. Mantory Exclusive is a brand name built on love and passion for watches and high-end mobi phones. For those who prefer the differences, beautiful watches are separately and privately ordered (Bespoke) is a way for them to tell the story of their own personality. We have designed a showroom to display and introduce the products (watched and cell phone) with the spirit of Mantory.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

A kind of house which is divided as plot structure and very popular in Vietnam. Stairs in the middle of the house, 2 rooms each at front and after - This work was renovated and converted a functional part consisting of second floors (with balcony) to become exhibit space for Mantory products where we call The Shield.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

In the context that the work execution must require at least the usual life impact of house owner.(the owners are still living in this house) and to not intervention with the structure of works: We have a special focus on three main issues:

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

- Interior : Connecting 2 front rooms and by a path made of different materials to create colored contrast with the floor to create continuous dome structure building connecting depth between 2 room spaces into a whole system with full link of front and after (while still retaining the original functional stairs in the middle of the house to serve living purpose of the owners).

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

- Transportation: Take full advantage of front setback ,we have calculated very carefully to be able to arrange 1 steel stair enabling to go up straight to the 2nd floor, leading to the 2nd floor balcony.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

- The exterior is shaped as a gently shield, likely melting into the around scene. The texture was inspired by the language of mechanical design, watch design, and an neoclassical architecture of the surrounding neighborhood street, to create unity.

Elevation
Elevation

Finally, the works is completed with an impressive façade: Certainly, as strong as 1 shield (with the spirit of industial style ) but gentle and strangely romantic.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Vietnam
Cite: "The Shield / Landmak Architecture" 10 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806053/the-shield-landmak-architecture/>
