World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Japan
  5. Jun Murata
  6. 2016
  7. TM Headquarters / Jun Murata

TM Headquarters / Jun Murata

  • 19:00 - 2 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
TM Headquarters / Jun Murata
Save this picture!
TM Headquarters / Jun Murata, © Jun Murata
© Jun Murata

© Jun Murata © Jun Murata © Jun Murata © Jun Murata +20

  • Architects

    Jun Murata

  • Location

    Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan

  • Area

    147.36 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Jun Murata
Save this picture!
© Jun Murata
© Jun Murata

From the architect. This is the renovation of the headquarters of the real estate company based in Osaka, Japan. On the 12nd floor – the top floor of this building, new head office is required. The VIP space and meeting spaces are very important for this company which is having many conferences with clients. 

Save this picture!
© Jun Murata
© Jun Murata

Firstly, visitors reach the elevator hall which is installed a reception counter. From the hall with an impressive monochrome contrast, they can catch a glimpse of the wooden entrance space through the glass door. 

Save this picture!
© Jun Murata
© Jun Murata

In the darkness, the statue of Maitreya which is said to "save countless sentient beings" is enshrined on the entrance wall, and welcomes guests gently. The corridor is divided into right and left, the president's office room, rest spaces and the kitchen are arranged on the left side, and the meeting area and the main office room are arranged on the right side. 

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

From the VIP room / the president's office, guests can enjoy beautiful view of majestic Ikoma-yama mountain range in the daytime and the urban illumination of Osaka at night. In order to respond promptly to visitors and quickly grasp internal trends, the president room is located closest to the entrance and in the middle of the traffic. 

Save this picture!
© Jun Murata
© Jun Murata

In the back of the right hand of the corridor, a double louver of aluminum gently separates the space. There are large and small meeting spaces on the left and right, and a passage leading to the office is arranged in the center. 

Save this picture!
© Jun Murata
© Jun Murata

By inserting a vertical louvers into this ambiguous one room connected from the corridor, I aimed at a semi-public space like a lounge without having complete sealability. The sunlight from the south passes through louvers and projects impressive shadows on the floor. 

Save this picture!
© Jun Murata
© Jun Murata

On the back of the narrow corridor between the grids on both sides, there is a spacious office for 20 people. From the horizontal opening facing the west side,workers can see the various aspect of the city that is changing every moment. I expect they can concentrate their business with relaxing mind in this office space. 

Save this picture!
© Jun Murata
© Jun Murata
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Interiors Japan
Cite: "TM Headquarters / Jun Murata" 02 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806049/tm-headquarters-jun-murata/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »