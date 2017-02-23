World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Herzog & de Meuron to Complete $2 Billion Development in Los Angeles' Arts District

Herzog & de Meuron to Complete $2 Billion Development in Los Angeles' Arts District

Herzog & de Meuron to Complete $2 Billion Development in Los Angeles' Arts District
Herzog & de Meuron to Complete $2 Billion Development in Los Angeles' Arts District, View from the street. Image Courtesy of Los Angeles Department of City Planning
The Los Angeles Department of City planning has released a new study surrounding Herzog & de Meuron’s 6AM mixed-use development planned for LA’s Arts District. Originally revealed last fall, the estimated $2 billion complex would constitute the Swiss firm’s first project in the Southern California city, and could play a major role in the revitalization of the downtown area.

Skyline view. Image Courtesy of Los Angeles Department of City Planning View from the street. Image Courtesy of Los Angeles Department of City Planning View of one of the project's retail areas. Image Courtesy of Los Angeles Department of City Planning View of one of the project's retail areas. Image Courtesy of Los Angeles Department of City Planning +12

View from the street. Image Courtesy of Los Angeles Department of City Planning
The massive development’s 2,824,245 square feet would be spread out into 7 sectors of varying program. In total, it would contain 1,305 apartments, 412 hotel rooms, 431 condominium units, 253,514-square-feet of office space, a 29,316-square-foot K-12 school for approximately 300 students, 127,609 square feet of community-oriented retail, and 22,429 square feet of art and gallery spaces.

View of one of the project's retail areas. Image Courtesy of Los Angeles Department of City Planning
View of one of the project's retail areas. Image Courtesy of Los Angeles Department of City Planning
From its gridded concrete base, two tall towers would rise to 732 and 710 feet, making them the 7th and 11th tallest in the city were they built today. The towers will house a mix of condominiums and hotel rooms, with retail and parking on lower levels.

Parking Deck. Image Courtesy of Los Angeles Department of City Planning
View of the apartment units. Image Courtesy of Los Angeles Department of City Planning
But those interested in the project may want to reserve their excitement for now. While the first of three phases of construction is set to begin in 2018, the project isn’t estimated to be fully completed until 2035.

Exploded Axonometric Diagram. Image Courtesy of Los Angeles Department of City Planning
Site Plan. Image Courtesy of Los Angeles Department of City Planning
Landscape architecture on 6AM will be designed by Mia Lehrer & Associates, with AC Martin serving as executive architect.

News via Los Angeles City Planning Department. H/T Architect’s Newspaper.

View of the apartment units. Image Courtesy of Los Angeles Department of City Planning
View of one of the project's retail areas. Image Courtesy of Los Angeles Department of City Planning
View from the street. Image Courtesy of Los Angeles Department of City Planning
Skyline view. Image Courtesy of Los Angeles Department of City Planning
See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Herzog & de Meuron to Complete $2 Billion Development in Los Angeles' Arts District" 23 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806041/herzog-and-de-meuron-to-complete-2-dollars-billion-development-in-los-angeles-arts-district/>
