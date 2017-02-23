Instagram's Newest Feature Allows You to Make a Photoset of Your Favorite Buildings

Architecture lovers, rejoice! First, there was the zoom feature that we all love, now Instagram has rolled out a new feature that will make documenting and sharing your favorite buildings even easier. Just released this week, the update to the iOS app will now allow you to create photosets (with videos included) in one single post.
Surprise! 🎉 Swipe left on the post above to see more. Starting today, you can share up to 10 photos and videos in one post on Instagram. With this update, you no longer have to choose the single best photo or video from an experience you want to remember. When uploading to your feed, you’ll see a new icon to select multiple photos and videos. It’s easy to control exactly how your post will look. You can tap and hold to change the order, apply a filter to everything at once or edit one by one. These posts have a single caption and are square-only for now. On a profile grid, you’ll notice the first photo or video of a post has a little icon, which means there’s more to see. And in feed, you’ll see blue dots at the bottom of these posts to let you know you can swipe to see more. You can like and comment on them just like a regular post. This update is available as part of Instagram version 10.9 for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android on Google Play. To learn more, check out help.instagram.com.
The feature will allow you to combine up to 10 photos and videos into one swipeable post, allowing you to group sets of photos however you please. When uploading to your feed, a new icon will appear to allow you to select multiple images, which you can then reorder, apply a group filter, or edit one by one. All photos will share the same caption and will resize to square-only format.
This feature would be the ideal way to show a walkthrough of a newly opened building or to show increasingly detailed shots of that cool facade system. For unbuilt projects, it could be used to show a sequence of diagrams, like those illustrator graphics popular with firms like BIG and MVRDV. Or, even better, upload before and after shots of your most recent project to show how much it has improved the site.
Now available to select iOS users, the feature will be rolled out globally over the next few weeks on both iOS and Android.
For more inspiration follow us on Instagram.
News via: Instagram.
The 25 Instagram Feeds to Follow Now
25 Instagram Feeds to Follow Now (Part II)