Instagram's Newest Feature Allows You to Make a Photoset of Your Favorite Buildings

Architecture lovers, rejoice! First, there was the zoom feature that we all love, now Instagram has rolled out a new feature that will make documenting and sharing your favorite buildings even easier. Just released this week, the update to the iOS app will now allow you to create photosets (with videos included) in one single post.

The feature will allow you to combine up to 10 photos and videos into one swipeable post, allowing you to group sets of photos however you please. When uploading to your feed, a new icon will appear to allow you to select multiple images, which you can then reorder, apply a group filter, or edit one by one. All photos will share the same caption and will resize to square-only format.

This feature would be the ideal way to show a walkthrough of a newly opened building or to show increasingly detailed shots of that cool facade system. For unbuilt projects, it could be used to show a sequence of diagrams, like those illustrator graphics popular with firms like BIG and MVRDV. Or, even better, upload before and after shots of your most recent project to show how much it has improved the site.

We tested the new @Instagram gallery while visiting the Jacob und Wilhelm Grimm Zenter in #Berlin by #MaxDudler 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #architecture #archdaily #iphonesia #instagood A post shared by ArchDaily 🏠 (@archdaily) on Feb 23, 2017 at 9:39am PST

Now available to select iOS users, the feature will be rolled out globally over the next few weeks on both iOS and Android.

News via: Instagram.

