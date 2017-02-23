Frank Gehry to Teach Online Course on Architecture & Design

Frank Gehry has been selected by online education platform MasterClass to lead an interactive architecture and design course on his creative process. The course will include 15 video lessons, and critique from the architect himself on select student work.

At a cost of $90, the lessons will cover Gehry’s career and architectural philosophy, illustrated with sketches and models from Gehry’s private model archive. Each lesson will offer a downloadable workbook with notes and assignments for the week. Students will then be able to upload videos for the opportunity to get feedback from the class and Frank himself.

"When you build a building, any building, start with the simple block model to see where that goes," Gehry says in the course’s promotional video.

"I'm always trying to express movement, I was fascinated with the fold so basic to our first feelings of love and warmth. These ideas are scary as hell to tell to the client, they can reject you and they will. But create the logic for it as you go, stretch it into another place."

In the video, Gehry also stresses the importance of designing for humanitarian reasons, and not just for economy or ego.

"Most of our cities are built with just faceless glass only for economies and not for humanities," he shares. "Whatever you do, promise me that every project you make or design you'll take the risk of doing something for humanity."

The MasterClass platform was founded in 2015 to “give anyone the ability to gain the wisdom and knowledge of the world’s best creators.” Past instructors have included Werner Herzog on filmmaking, Gordon Ramsay on cooking, and Deadmau5 on electronic music production.

The course will become available later this Spring. Find out more here.

News via MasterClass.