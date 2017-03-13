International Photography Competition "Cities Without Architecture”

Save this picture! Courtesy of Arquitectura Sin Fronteras

The main objective of this competition is to select a photograph which will be the main image for a sensibilization campaign named "Cities Without Architecture" alerting to the need of working towards the improvement of the habitat.

A -Theme Area

According to the Un-Habitat (United Nations) Urban Observatory, it is estimated that fifty million people will move from rural areas to the cities in western Africa over the next ten years. In Mumbay, the population has recorded a four-fold increase. Half of the population live in slums, 700.000 spend the night on the streets, 100 million people in the world, mostly kids, have no permanent home.

More than half a century has passed already since Bernanrd Rudofsky exhibited at the New York MOMA a collection of pictures he took during his trips. The exhibition would be named: Architecture Without Architect. This exhibition was shown in more than 80 cities during the following 11 years, and its catalog has become a true referent in what has been called vernacular architecture.

A question arises nowadays: what have architects learned from this famous Architecture Without Architects? But these days there is an even more important question: how much aware are we in the developed countries of the existence of cities without architecture?

When we say cities without architecture, we mean that they lack basic and necessary urban facilities, organization or proper public spaces, for instance. Their infrastructures are inexistent or they are threatened, and they have a vast amount of houses which were built with shapes, materials or techniques that wouldn’t stand the natural phenomena.

These cities are as a matter of fact in risk, yet they are cities. Are we aware that these cities are amongst the biggest cities in the world? Do we really know they are also exposed to all the social, economic, military or geographic storms possible? However, these cities, far from being an issue, are the solution for many people, those who settle with the scarce resources at their reach.

The universal access to a proper city and housing, makes more urgent the need to intervene in these cities in risk in order to improve their condition. Raising awareness is a necessary first step towards the obtention of resources for the improvement of the hábitat. And this is the main reason why we launch this initiative.

B - Organizer

Arquitectura Sin Fronteras, demarcation Andalusia (hereinafter referred to as ASF-Andalusia) organizes the competition "Cities Without Architecture". This organization has several premises. The headquarters in Andalusia are located in Seville: 87, Jesús del Gran Poder street, postal code 41002.

Website Arquitectura Sin Fronteras Spain: http://asfes.org/

Website Arquitectura Sin Fronteras Andalusia: https://asfesandalucia.wordpress.com/

C - Objectives

D - Participation Requirements

This competition is open for everyone over the age of 18 years, both amateurs and professional photographers., regardless their nationality and place of residence.

ASF members, people related to ASF, any person who contributes with the organization of this competition and jury members are excluded from taking part in the competition.

E - Technical Requirements

Each contestant will be able to present a maximum of three photographs, independent from each other or as part of a series, meeting the technical characteristics required hereunder. The authors shall present photographs taken from 2010 and until the competition deadline.

The photographs will be unpublished and will have not been previously exhibited in other events. The photographs will be delivered in digital format, in tiff files with a size of 40x30cm and 300ppp quality. Illumination, exposition, contrast, shadow, saturation and other similar adjustments are permitted. Including or deleting elements in post production is not permitted, as the aim of this contest is to show a reality. Photomontages, collages or combinations of other techniques with photography will not be accepted.

The organization reserves the right to dismiss or exclude from the competition, photographs in the following cases:

If the author does not meet the participation requirements;

If the photographs do not match the competition’s theme area;

If the photographs do not meet the quality requirements described above;

If the photographs could happen to be in bad taste or offensive due to their content, according to the organization’s judgement;

If they have already been published or have already been awarded.

F - Jury

A jury of five members will be responsible for choosing a winner and other awards. The jury will be composed by experts of national and international areas, in photography, architecture, and a representative of Arquitectura Sin Fronteras Andalusia.

G - Awards

The name of the winner will be published on the ASF Andalusia blog (https://asfesandalucia.wordpress.com/), following the calendar specified at point I.

The winner will win an trip to one of the international projects that ASF is currently developing with a cost of up to 3000€ for expenses, where they will carry out a photographic report of the situation in the area and the actions developed by ASF. Besides, all the pictures will:

Be published in a digital magazine, together with a brief explanation and the name of the author;

Be disseminated in social media from the organization’s profiles (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and blog);

Be displayed in an exhibition at the Higher Technical School of Architecture of Seville, from April to June 2017.

H - Submission of Work

Only the digital submission will be accepted, to the email address: comunicacionandalucia@asfes.org within the period described on the calendar, and meeting the technical requirements mentioned on the point E of these terms and conditions.

The email should specify:

Subject: name of the photograph;

Personal data: name and surname(s), ID, address, cell phone number and email address;

Place and date of the photograph;

Attached photograph in tiff format, named with the name of the photograph.

ASF ensures the proper data handling, according to the Organic Law 15/1999 for Personal Data Protection (LOPD).

I - Calendar

The participation includes the period from 13th of February until 24th March 2017 at 11:59pm. The decision of the jury will be published on the ASF Andalusia blog, on 7th April 2017. The exhibition of the works will take place at the Higher Technical School of Architecture of Seville from April until June. The digital magazine will be published in June 2017.

J - Contact

The contact with the organization regarding this competition will be carried out using the email address comunicacionandalucia@asfes.org

K - Copyright

Every contestant assigns the copyright of their images to ASF, and ASF will have to credit the author every time the images are used. These images will only be used for the promotion of this competition, for exhibition or projection and for the sensibilization campaign under the same name as the competition, if the organizers consider so.

ASF will be able to use the photographs in the future in activities related to the further promotion of the competition, such as exhibitions and the awareness campaign under the same title as the competition.

The photographs that participate in this contest can be published and disseminated in the blog www.asfesandalucia.wordpress.com and in the profiles of the social networks of the organization, so that they are stored indefinitely.

L - Data Protection

While signing in the Competition, the contestants authorize ASF to send them messages related to the Competition using the personal contact data provided, according to the Organic Law 15/1999 for Personal Data Protection (LOPD). Delivering the personal data required for the inscription is mandatory in order to properly finish the inscription procedure. The contestant takes responsibility for the communication of any data modification.

The contestants have recognized rights, and they will be able to exercise their right to access, cancellation, rectification and opposition regarding their personal data addressing comunicacionandalucia@asfes.org.

ASF-Andalucia will have to require more data from the winner, in order to be able to develop several formalities necessary to prepare the winner’s trip.

M - Interpretation and Modification of the Terms and Conditions

Any submission or photograph that doesn’t meet these terms and conditions will automatically be dismissed by the jury.

The contestant in this competition are obliged to comply with its general and specific terms and conditions, and not complying with them will mean the expulsion of the contestant from the competition and the loss of any right on it.

In the event of winning, together with the acceptance of the terms and conditions, contestants expressly authorise the capture, reproduction or publication by photography, film or any other means of the winning image by the organizers, as well as the use of their name and voice with publicity ends, commercial or of analogue nature in relation with this competition. The organizers will be able to use the images publicly in any media, including the internet, social media or websites, without any limitation of geographical location or date and without monetary compensation.

The contestants ensure that they are the authors or hold the necessary rights of the photographs sent to take part in this competition fully complying with these terms and conditions; taking full responsibility of the content in those photographs with full indemnity favorable to the competition organizers and its sponsors.

Anyone linked to ASF members or their first-degree relatives will be unable to take part in this competition.

ASF-Andalucia may modify these terms and conditions or cancel, at any time, the competition if it is considered necessary.

N - Acceptance of Terms and Conditions

Participation in the contest implies the acceptance of all and each one of these rules and the unreviewable decision of the jury.

0 - Exemption from Liability

ASF-Andalusia disclaims any responsibility, and will not be responsible for the non-compliance of the contestants regarding intellectual, industrial or image property; as well as any responsibility which would result from the failure to comply with these terms and conditions or from its defective compliance.