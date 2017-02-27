World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Confórmi: How Visual References Echo Through the Ages

Confórmi: How Visual References Echo Through the Ages

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Confórmi: How Visual References Echo Through the Ages
Save this picture!
Confórmi: How Visual References Echo Through the Ages, Alvaro Siza Vieira, Wohnhaus Schlesisches Tor (Bonjour Tristesse), Berlin, 1980-1984 — Alvar Aalto, MIT Baker House Dormitory, Cambridge, MA, USA, 1947-1948. Image © Davide Trabucco
Alvaro Siza Vieira, Wohnhaus Schlesisches Tor (Bonjour Tristesse), Berlin, 1980-1984 — Alvar Aalto, MIT Baker House Dormitory, Cambridge, MA, USA, 1947-1948. Image © Davide Trabucco

Confórmi (also on Instagram) is a project which began two years ago as a way to manage its curator's visual references. Bologna-based Davide Trabucco, the curator in question, describes the archive as "a personal work-instrument" that positions apparently dichotic elements into a visual relationship with each other. All of these images, Trabucco believes, "are already present in our collective imagery and in visual culture." Their visual impact is clear: formally and aesthetically, each visual pairing "is immediately understandable – even to the uninitiated."

Alvar Aalto, Silo, Toppila | Oulu, Finland, 1931 — Herzog & De Meuron, Feltrinelli Porta Volta, Milano, Italy, 2008-2016. Image © Davide Trabucco Ludwig Mies Van Der Rohe, Bürohaus Friedrichstraße, Berlin, 1929 — Herzog & De Meuron, Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg, 2003-2016. Image © Davide Trabucco Louis Kahn, Salk Institute for Biological Studies, La Jolla, California, USA, 1959-1965 — Bas Princen, Ringroad (Ceuta-Fnideq), 2007. Image © Davide Trabucco Le Corbusier, Tower of Shadows, Chandigarh, India, 1957 — “Ecomostro” | Blot on the Landscape, Ostuni, Italy, 1980. Image © Davide Trabucco +19

What we produce doesn’t belong to us anymore, once we deliver it to the world. Forms are already in nature: we must only give them new meaning.

"The working method on which the research project is based is comparable to the birth of a new image," Trabucco argues: the moment in which "a drawing, a sculpture or a painting reminds you of something else." Conforming to (confórmi translates to "compliance" in English) rigorous archival parameters—namely that each image is simultaneously square and diagonal—each product of the project reveals something new in its similarities to those which have come before it. According to its creator, the project "will stop growing at the same moment that the tool is no longer useful." It remains, for now, "an open archive that anyone can consult anywhere online."

Hover over the images to see their sources.

Save this picture!
Alvar Aalto, Padiglione Finlandese, New York World Fair, 1938-1939 — David Chipperfield, MUDEC, Milano, 2015. Image © Davide Trabucco
Alvar Aalto, Padiglione Finlandese, New York World Fair, 1938-1939 — David Chipperfield, MUDEC, Milano, 2015. Image © Davide Trabucco
Save this picture!
Alvar Aalto, Silo, Toppila | Oulu, Finland, 1931 — Herzog & De Meuron, Feltrinelli Porta Volta, Milano, Italy, 2008-2016. Image © Davide Trabucco
Alvar Aalto, Silo, Toppila | Oulu, Finland, 1931 — Herzog & De Meuron, Feltrinelli Porta Volta, Milano, Italy, 2008-2016. Image © Davide Trabucco
Save this picture!
Ludwig Mies Van Der Rohe, Bürohaus Friedrichstraße, Berlin, 1929 — Herzog & De Meuron, Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg, 2003-2016. Image © Davide Trabucco
Ludwig Mies Van Der Rohe, Bürohaus Friedrichstraße, Berlin, 1929 — Herzog & De Meuron, Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg, 2003-2016. Image © Davide Trabucco
Save this picture!
Pezo Von Ellrichshausen, Blue Pavilion, Royal Academy of Arts, London, UK, 2014 — Louis Kahn, Yale Center for British Art, New Haven, Connecticut, USA, 1974. Image © Davide Trabucco
Pezo Von Ellrichshausen, Blue Pavilion, Royal Academy of Arts, London, UK, 2014 — Louis Kahn, Yale Center for British Art, New Haven, Connecticut, USA, 1974. Image © Davide Trabucco
Save this picture!
Ludwig Mies Van Der Rohe, Memorial to Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht, Berlin, 1926 (destroyed by the Nazis) — Altar of the Chians, 3d century B.C, Delphi. Image © Davide Trabucco
Ludwig Mies Van Der Rohe, Memorial to Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht, Berlin, 1926 (destroyed by the Nazis) — Altar of the Chians, 3d century B.C, Delphi. Image © Davide Trabucco
Save this picture!
Snake — Le Corbusier, Musée à croissance illimitée, Sans lieu, 1939. Image © Davide Trabucco
Snake — Le Corbusier, Musée à croissance illimitée, Sans lieu, 1939. Image © Davide Trabucco
Save this picture!
Le Corbusier, Villa “Le Lac”, Corseaux/Lac Léman, 1923 — Luigi Ghirri, Marina di Ravenna, 1986. Image © Davide Trabucco
Le Corbusier, Villa “Le Lac”, Corseaux/Lac Léman, 1923 — Luigi Ghirri, Marina di Ravenna, 1986. Image © Davide Trabucco
Save this picture!
Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Model of S.R. Crown Hall, Photography © Chicago History Museum — Edouard Manet, Un bar aux Folies-Bergères, Courtauld Gallery, London, 1881-1882. Image © Davide Trabucco
Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Model of S.R. Crown Hall, Photography © Chicago History Museum — Edouard Manet, Un bar aux Folies-Bergères, Courtauld Gallery, London, 1881-1882. Image © Davide Trabucco
Save this picture!
Frank Lloyd Wright, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York City, USA, 1956–1959 — Sandro Botticelli, Chart of Hell (La mappa dell’inferno), Drawings for Dante’s Divina Commedia, Biblioteca Apostolica Vaticana, Roma, 1480-1495. Image © Davide Trabucco
Frank Lloyd Wright, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York City, USA, 1956–1959 — Sandro Botticelli, Chart of Hell (La mappa dell’inferno), Drawings for Dante’s Divina Commedia, Biblioteca Apostolica Vaticana, Roma, 1480-1495. Image © Davide Trabucco
Save this picture!
OMA, Maison à Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France, 1994-1998 — Ludwig Mies Van der Rohe, Riehl House, Potsdam, Germany, 1907. Image © Davide Trabucco
OMA, Maison à Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France, 1994-1998 — Ludwig Mies Van der Rohe, Riehl House, Potsdam, Germany, 1907. Image © Davide Trabucco
Save this picture!
Frank Lloyd Wright, Johnson Wax Headquarters, Racine, Wisconsin, USA, 1936-1939 — Cristofani & Lelli Architetti, TOP CODE, Imola (Bo), Italy, 2005-2010. Image © Davide Trabucco
Frank Lloyd Wright, Johnson Wax Headquarters, Racine, Wisconsin, USA, 1936-1939 — Cristofani & Lelli Architetti, TOP CODE, Imola (Bo), Italy, 2005-2010. Image © Davide Trabucco
Save this picture!
Herzog & De Meuron, Cottbus Library, Brandenburg University of Technology,  Cottbus, Germany, 1993-2004 — Alvar Aalto, Vase, iittala, 1936. Image © Davide Trabucco
Herzog & De Meuron, Cottbus Library, Brandenburg University of Technology,  Cottbus, Germany, 1993-2004 — Alvar Aalto, Vase, iittala, 1936. Image © Davide Trabucco
Save this picture!
Anne e Patrick Poirier, Exegi monumentum aere perennius, Centro per l'arte contemporanea Luigi Pecci, Prato, 1988 — Le Corbusier, Acropolis of Athens, 1911. Image © Davide Trabucco
Anne e Patrick Poirier, Exegi monumentum aere perennius, Centro per l'arte contemporanea Luigi Pecci, Prato, 1988 — Le Corbusier, Acropolis of Athens, 1911. Image © Davide Trabucco
Save this picture!
Louis Kahn, Salk Institute for Biological Studies, La Jolla, California, USA, 1959-1965 — Bas Princen, Ringroad (Ceuta-Fnideq), 2007. Image © Davide Trabucco
Louis Kahn, Salk Institute for Biological Studies, La Jolla, California, USA, 1959-1965 — Bas Princen, Ringroad (Ceuta-Fnideq), 2007. Image © Davide Trabucco
Save this picture!
Francesco Borromini, Chiesa di Sant’Ivo alla Sapienza, Roma, 1642-1660 — Ludwig Mies Van Der Rohe, Bürohaus Friedrichstraße, Berlin, 1929. Image © Davide Trabucco
Francesco Borromini, Chiesa di Sant’Ivo alla Sapienza, Roma, 1642-1660 — Ludwig Mies Van Der Rohe, Bürohaus Friedrichstraße, Berlin, 1929. Image © Davide Trabucco
Save this picture!
Column, Temple of Apollo, Corinth, 540 BC — Ludwig Mies Van Der Rohe, Bürohaus Friedrichstraße, Berlin, 1929. Image © Davide Trabucco
Column, Temple of Apollo, Corinth, 540 BC — Ludwig Mies Van Der Rohe, Bürohaus Friedrichstraße, Berlin, 1929. Image © Davide Trabucco
Save this picture!
Louis Kahn, Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park, New York City, 1972 — Superstudio, Il Monumento Continuo/Piazza Navona, 1970. Image © Davide Trabucco
Louis Kahn, Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park, New York City, 1972 — Superstudio, Il Monumento Continuo/Piazza Navona, 1970. Image © Davide Trabucco
Save this picture!
Le Corbusier, Tower of Shadows, Chandigarh, India, 1957 — “Ecomostro” | Blot on the Landscape, Ostuni, Italy, 1980. Image © Davide Trabucco
Le Corbusier, Tower of Shadows, Chandigarh, India, 1957 — “Ecomostro” | Blot on the Landscape, Ostuni, Italy, 1980. Image © Davide Trabucco

You can see more images from the Confórmi project, here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Confórmi: How Visual References Echo Through the Ages" 27 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806020/conformi-davide-trabucco-how-visual-references-echo-through-the-ages/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »