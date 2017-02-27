Confórmi: How Visual References Echo Through the Ages

Save this picture! Alvaro Siza Vieira, Wohnhaus Schlesisches Tor (Bonjour Tristesse), Berlin, 1980-1984 — Alvar Aalto, MIT Baker House Dormitory, Cambridge, MA, USA, 1947-1948. Image © Davide Trabucco

Confórmi (also on Instagram) is a project which began two years ago as a way to manage its curator's visual references. Bologna-based Davide Trabucco, the curator in question, describes the archive as "a personal work-instrument" that positions apparently dichotic elements into a visual relationship with each other. All of these images, Trabucco believes, "are already present in our collective imagery and in visual culture." Their visual impact is clear: formally and aesthetically, each visual pairing "is immediately understandable – even to the uninitiated."

+19

What we produce doesn’t belong to us anymore, once we deliver it to the world. Forms are already in nature: we must only give them new meaning.

"The working method on which the research project is based is comparable to the birth of a new image," Trabucco argues: the moment in which "a drawing, a sculpture or a painting reminds you of something else." Conforming to (confórmi translates to "compliance" in English) rigorous archival parameters—namely that each image is simultaneously square and diagonal—each product of the project reveals something new in its similarities to those which have come before it. According to its creator, the project "will stop growing at the same moment that the tool is no longer useful." It remains, for now, "an open archive that anyone can consult anywhere online."

Hover over the images to see their sources.

Save this picture! Alvar Aalto, Padiglione Finlandese, New York World Fair, 1938-1939 — David Chipperfield, MUDEC, Milano, 2015. Image © Davide Trabucco

Save this picture! Alvar Aalto, Silo, Toppila | Oulu, Finland, 1931 — Herzog & De Meuron, Feltrinelli Porta Volta, Milano, Italy, 2008-2016. Image © Davide Trabucco

Save this picture! Ludwig Mies Van Der Rohe, Bürohaus Friedrichstraße, Berlin, 1929 — Herzog & De Meuron, Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg, 2003-2016. Image © Davide Trabucco

Save this picture! Pezo Von Ellrichshausen, Blue Pavilion, Royal Academy of Arts, London, UK, 2014 — Louis Kahn, Yale Center for British Art, New Haven, Connecticut, USA, 1974. Image © Davide Trabucco

Save this picture! Ludwig Mies Van Der Rohe, Memorial to Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht, Berlin, 1926 (destroyed by the Nazis) — Altar of the Chians, 3d century B.C, Delphi. Image © Davide Trabucco

Save this picture! Snake — Le Corbusier, Musée à croissance illimitée, Sans lieu, 1939. Image © Davide Trabucco

Save this picture! Le Corbusier, Villa “Le Lac”, Corseaux/Lac Léman, 1923 — Luigi Ghirri, Marina di Ravenna, 1986. Image © Davide Trabucco

Save this picture! Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Model of S.R. Crown Hall, Photography © Chicago History Museum — Edouard Manet, Un bar aux Folies-Bergères, Courtauld Gallery, London, 1881-1882. Image © Davide Trabucco

Save this picture! Frank Lloyd Wright, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York City, USA, 1956–1959 — Sandro Botticelli, Chart of Hell (La mappa dell’inferno), Drawings for Dante’s Divina Commedia, Biblioteca Apostolica Vaticana, Roma, 1480-1495. Image © Davide Trabucco

Save this picture! OMA, Maison à Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France, 1994-1998 — Ludwig Mies Van der Rohe, Riehl House, Potsdam, Germany, 1907. Image © Davide Trabucco

Save this picture! Frank Lloyd Wright, Johnson Wax Headquarters, Racine, Wisconsin, USA, 1936-1939 — Cristofani & Lelli Architetti, TOP CODE, Imola (Bo), Italy, 2005-2010. Image © Davide Trabucco

Save this picture! Herzog & De Meuron, Cottbus Library, Brandenburg University of Technology, Cottbus, Germany, 1993-2004 — Alvar Aalto, Vase, iittala, 1936. Image © Davide Trabucco

Save this picture! Anne e Patrick Poirier, Exegi monumentum aere perennius, Centro per l'arte contemporanea Luigi Pecci, Prato, 1988 — Le Corbusier, Acropolis of Athens, 1911. Image © Davide Trabucco

Save this picture! Louis Kahn, Salk Institute for Biological Studies, La Jolla, California, USA, 1959-1965 — Bas Princen, Ringroad (Ceuta-Fnideq), 2007. Image © Davide Trabucco

Save this picture! Francesco Borromini, Chiesa di Sant’Ivo alla Sapienza, Roma, 1642-1660 — Ludwig Mies Van Der Rohe, Bürohaus Friedrichstraße, Berlin, 1929. Image © Davide Trabucco

Save this picture! Column, Temple of Apollo, Corinth, 540 BC — Ludwig Mies Van Der Rohe, Bürohaus Friedrichstraße, Berlin, 1929. Image © Davide Trabucco

Save this picture! Louis Kahn, Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park, New York City, 1972 — Superstudio, Il Monumento Continuo/Piazza Navona, 1970. Image © Davide Trabucco

Save this picture! Le Corbusier, Tower of Shadows, Chandigarh, India, 1957 — “Ecomostro” | Blot on the Landscape, Ostuni, Italy, 1980. Image © Davide Trabucco

You can see more images from the Confórmi project, here.