Bosques de Galeana / GRUPO 30x30

Architects GRUPO 30x30

Location Calle Hermenegildo Galeana no. 113, Mexico

Area 1495.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs LGM studio

From the architect. Bosques de Galeana is a private residential complex of 10 modern style houses with great functionality. The site is located in Hermenegildo Galeana 113th Street, in the southern part of Mexico City. The complex is located on a plot of 16 meters wide per 47 meters long, making the central part of the homes facing south ensuring maximum comfort throughout the year.

The project is deployed in 873 m2, having a free area of 48%, which is 100% pedestrian since vehicular access in this level is not allowed, and a 52% deployed area.

There are two types of housing, both have two bedrooms with dressing room and private bathroom, TV room, balconies, two and a half bathrooms with high quality German faucets, kitchen in solid treated wood, washing and laying area, cellar, roof garden, private garden and two covered parking places.