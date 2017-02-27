World
  Country House in Lanaudière / STOA ARCHITECTURE

Country House in Lanaudière / STOA ARCHITECTURE

  • 15:00 - 27 February, 2017
Country House in Lanaudière / STOA ARCHITECTURE
  • Architects

    STOA ARCHITECTURE

  • Location

    Chertsey, QC, Canada

  • Architect in Charge

    Louise Bédard

  • Project Team

    Louise Bédard, Karime Duranceau, Stéphanie Desautels, Stéphane Piché

  • Area

    420.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Normand Rajotte

  • Structure

    Boulva Verganelakis & Associés

  • General Contractor

    Gilles Malo Construction Inc.
    • More SpecsLess Specs
From the architect. Located on a steep, lakeside and densely wooded site north of Montréal, this country home was planned for a couple wanting an easy indoor-outdoor living space well integrated to the site typography.

With the intent of extending seasonal uses and allowing new ones, the house is made of two volumes and a central interstitial space framing a preferred view of the lake beyond while offering a covered access to the main entrance. The overall organization is a contemporary reinterpretation of the “dogtrot house” typology.  The two volumes are covered by a continuous flat roof. The first volume includes the living spaces and four bedrooms while the second consists of a screened porch and a garage.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Full height glass panels enhance the desired indoor-outdoor relationship through transparency. 

The architectural expression echoes the geological composition of the site, with rock stratification punctually emerging through the ground. Two long strata define the main floor and the roof. Mostly horizontal, they are slightly bent in three locations, in response to specific spatial conditions. The lower stratum hovers above the recessed base, enhancing the presence of exposed bedrock.

Eastern white cedar cladding was used for the exterior walls while western red cedar was chosen for the fascia, soffit and terrace applications. 

A circular opening in the passage’s roof allows sun, rain or snow.

Cite: "Country House in Lanaudière / STOA ARCHITECTURE" 27 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805996/country-house-in-lanaudiere-stoa-architecture/>
