Denver Art Museum Receives $12 Million to Revitalize Ponti North Building

Save this picture! Proposed architectural rendering of an aerial view of the North Building at dusk. Image Courtesy of Fentress Architects and Machado Silvetti

The Denver Art Museum (DAM) has announced that a $12 million gift from Anna and John J. Sie will support the construction of a new welcome center at the museum’s Gio Ponti-designed North Building.

Paying homage to the shapes and volumes of the existing building, the new construction—by Machado Silvetti and Fentress Architects—aims to enhance the museum campus’ connection to the Golden Triangle neighborhood, as well as to improve visitor navigation and amenities.

Save this picture! Proposed architectural rendering of North Building from the Cultural Center Complex Garage. Image Courtesy of Fentress Architects and Machado Silvetti

Save this picture! The Denver Art Museum’s North Building, designed by Gio Ponti in collaboration with James Sudler Associates of Denver. Image Courtesy of Denver Art Museum

Save this picture! The Denver Art Museum’s North Building, designed by Gio Ponti in collaboration with James Sudler Associates of Denver. Image © James Florio

The original North Building, which opened in 1971, was the second of three major expansions to the DAM. The building—considered by many to resemble a castle—stands at seven stories high and features 24 sides, all of which are covered with over one million reflective, gray, glass tiles that reflect the sky around the site, changing the building’s appearance according to the weather.

Save this picture! Proposed North Building Project Model 2016. Jason A. Knowles. Image © Fentress Architects

Save this picture! Proposed architectural rendering of view of the North Building from 14th Ave. Image Courtesy of Fentress Architects and Machado Silvetti

Save this picture! Proposed North Building Project Model 2016. Jason A. Knowles. Image © Fentress Architects

Announced in 2016, the project will revitalize Ponti’s only construction ever completed in North America and realize elements of his original design vision, such as access to the 7th floor—which offers sweeping views of the Rocky Mountains. Moreover, the project will create expanded gallery space, additional areas for educational programming, and will update the building’s systems in accordance with new technology.

Save this picture! Denver Art Museum North Building entryway and welcome desk. 1971. Image © Wayne Thom

Save this picture! Proposed architectural rendering of Silber Hall, creative hub entrance and North Building elevator lobby. Image Courtesy of Fentress Architects and Machado Silvetti

Save this picture! Proposed architectural rendering of North Building event space and Just for Fun Center on Level 2. Image Courtesy of Fentress Architects and Machado Silvetti

Save this picture! Denver Art Museum North Building galleries. 1971. Image © Wayne Thom

Save this picture! Proposed architectural rendering of North Building creative hub. Image Courtesy of Fentress Architects and Machado Silvetti

Save this picture! Proposed architectural rendering of the North Building from Kemper Courtyard. Image Courtesy of Fentress Architects and Machado Silvetti

Construction on the new welcome center is slated to begin in late 2017, with a completion goal set for DAM’s 50th anniversary in 2021.

Save this picture! Proposed North Building Project Model 2016. Jason A. Knowles. Image © Fentress Architects

Save this picture! Original 1966 North Building model. Image Courtesy of Tryba Architects

Save this picture! Proposed architectural rendering of terrace on Level 7 of the North Building. Image Courtesy of Fentress Architects and Machado Silvetti

Save this picture! Denver Art Museum North Building constructed by Italian architect Gio Ponti. 1971. Image © Wayne Thom

News via: the Denver Art Museum (DAM) and Gio Ponti.