House M / Jan Skuratowski Architecture

  • 05:00 - 24 February, 2017
House M / Jan Skuratowski Architecture
House M / Jan Skuratowski Architecture, © Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

© Simon Menges

  • Wooden Structure

    Pirmin Jung Ingenieure für Holzbau AG, Rain, Switzerland

  • Basement

    Ingenieurbüro W. Herzog AG, Möhlin, Switzerland

  • Building physics

    Pirmin Jung Büro für Bauphysik AG, Rain, Switzerland

  • Builders

    Wohlwend Baugeschäft AG, Möhlin, Switzerland

  • Wood Construction

    Hürzeler Holzbau AG, Magden, Switzerland

  • Windows

    René Schweizer AG, Münchenstein, Switzerland

  • Plumbing / Seals

    Marx A, Muttenz, Switzerland

  • Shutters

    E. Berger & Co. AG, Basel, Switzerland

  • Heating

    R. Häsler AG, Möhlin, Switzerland

  • Ventilation

    R. Häsler AG, Pratteln, Switzerland

  • Sanitary

    Wirthlin Haustechnik AG, Möhlin, Switzerland

  • Sauna

    INUA, Laufenburg, Germany

  • Fireplace

    Friedrich Ofen-Kreativstudio, Eimeldingen, Germany

  • Kitchen

    Seipp Wohnen GmbH, Tiengen, Germany

  • Plastering / Painting

    Grandis & Schreck GmbH, Zeiningen, Switzerland

  • Metal construction

    Jürgen Medam GmbH, Efringen-Kirchen, Germany

  • Interior doors

    Hunziker Schreinerei, Schöftland, Switzerland

  • Carpenter

    Hürzeler Holzbau AG, Magden, Switzerland

  • Glazing

    Der Glasfuchs, Rickenbach, Germany

  • Subflooring

    Rufle Fussboden GmbH, Bad Säckingen, Germany

  • Tiling

    Peter Gremper, Möhlin, Switzerland

  • Parquet Flooring

    Stücker AG, Reinach, Switzerland

  • Garden Planning

    Hasler Gartenbau GmbH, Zuzgen, Switzerland
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

From the architect. The new single-family house was designed as a separate residential unit and can hold its own next to the existing building from the 80s. It is situated on a partly raised plateau in the south-eastern part of the property. The two buildings differ in their roof design and thus emphasize their autonomy. At the same time, the new building paraphrases the existing building’s design: by its polygonal ground plan, which follows the hill’s shape, and expressive cantilevered floors. Wood was used a material to contrast the rather heavy sand-lime brick of the existing structure. Hierarchically, the new building is supposed to subordinate to the existing building and is therefore set slightly to the rear of the site. The new structure appears like a pavilion and, thanks to the flat roof, has a large accessible roof terrace that expands the small plot effectively. The greening of the roofs is intended to give the new building an animated character and link it with nature and the hill.

Section
Section

The entrance / access is from Titlisstrasse, past the existing building. Between the two buildings is a greened pergola that acts like a buffer zone and brings daylight into the buildings. At the same time, it serves as an entrance zone for the new building. The space allocation plan in the new structure comprises living rooms / bedrooms and a kitchen / bathroom each on the ground floor, and a living room on the first floor with a spacious roof terrace and greened roof; the basement contains a guestroom with direct garden access, sauna area as well as a cellar and a laundry room.

© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

The dual materiality of the structure (above ground in wood / basement in concrete) is mirrored on the inside by wood ceilings on the ground floor and 1st floor as well as an exposed concrete ceiling in the basement. The walls painted in neutral white mediate between the materials. 

© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

The large-scale glazing in the south and west creates a connection with nature. Circumferential canopies integrate the sun protection and underline the number of storeys; on the ground floor, the cantilevered canopy becomes a carport. The vertical inverted formwork of pre-greyed larch contrasts with the horizontal ceilings and provides the closed facade with plasticity and an exciting play of light and shadows.

© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
Cite: "House M / Jan Skuratowski Architecture" 24 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805989/house-m-jan-skuratowski-architecture/>
