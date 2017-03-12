World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Italy
  5. Giulia de Appolonia- officina di architettura
  6. 2016
  7. G.Zanella Primary School Renovation and Extension / Giulia de Appolonia- officina di architettura

G.Zanella Primary School Renovation and Extension / Giulia de Appolonia- officina di architettura

  • 13:00 - 12 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
G.Zanella Primary School Renovation and Extension / Giulia de Appolonia- officina di architettura
Save this picture!
G.Zanella Primary School Renovation and Extension / Giulia de Appolonia- officina di architettura, © Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

© Nicolò Galeazzi © Nicolò Galeazzi © Nicolò Galeazzi © Nicolò Galeazzi +29

Save this picture!
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

From the architect. The project area is located in the outskirts of Villafranca and Verona, between the urban core and the agricultural land.

Save this picture!
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

The more distinctive presence is the "strada della Rizza" around which is structured the small village Rizza, that’s a quite busy output axis of Verona.

Save this picture!
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

The new building is designed as a reconstruction and expansion of a previously existing one  lying parallel to the “strada della Rizza” and looks like an inhabited wall that protects the school from the nearby road. For this reason, it present a 3,5m high basement in concrete without any window that look like an infrastructure’s construction.

Save this picture!
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

The upper floor facade is fully coated with polycarbonate with a strong insulation coefficient, with gray tones to the outside and white to the inside. In this way light coming inside the classroom is not modified in its colour by the exterior colour of the facade. The classrooms thus have an entire wall producing natural diffused light.

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

The gap between outside polycarbonate and inside glass facades is ventilated in the bottom by a grid and in the top by motorized windows to improve the thermal behaviour of the building.

Save this picture!
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

This building facade is the natural ending of the square existing in front of the church, on the opposite side of the “strada della Rizza”. The relation between this two public buildings aim to create a complex urban space and to requalify in this way the whole area.

Save this picture!
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

The creation of a small public space in the side of the school intended to receive the pedestrian flow coming front the car parking in front of the church, has the same aim.

Save this picture!
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

The entrance hall opens with its double high in a secondary street and works like a filter between public and private space inviting you to enter and stay.

Save this picture!
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

In opposition with the cold colours and materials existing in the “strada della Rizza” side of the building, this entrance side and the garden one  present  some coloured parts.

Save this picture!
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

The shelter existing in front of the entrance hall, outside the school fence, is an important element of urban mediation because it relate the double high element of the entrance with the scale of the detached houses existing in around.

Save this picture!
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

The inside of the building is dominated by colours by the use of a specific material called “valchromat” (a mix of wood fibers with resin, paste coloured and available in the colours of the natural oxide)  to develop a real chromatic identity path for the small users of the building.

Save this picture!
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

Thanks to its adaptability and its high technical performance, this material is used indistinctly  as a wall cladding, and to create furniture and doors in particular in the classrooms and library that presents a fitted wall.

The intervention in the existing building is a seismic energy efficiency upgrading, building renovation as well as a refunctionalisation of the basement, initially organized as an open space and finally configured as a small auditorium and two special classrooms  ( art and informatics).

Save this picture!
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

The facades intervention  involves new windows frames, an insulated coat in opaque parts and a double skin made with polycarbonate vertical strips that relate the old building with the new one giving it a contemporary image.

Save this picture!
Details
Details

The different yellow tones of the polycarbonate reflects the colours of the garden and define a changing aesthetic, sensible to the different hours of the day and the different seasons.

Save this picture!
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

Product Description. Polycarbonate in the facade lets in the light and distributes it evenly enlighting the building and simultaneously generating bright and relaxing environments

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Schools Refurbishment Italy
Cite: "G.Zanella Primary School Renovation and Extension / Giulia de Appolonia- officina di architettura" 12 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805985/gzanella-primary-school-renovation-and-extension-giulia-de-appolonia-officina-di-architettura/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »