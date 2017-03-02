This Campaign Envisions a Three-Storey Lightning Bolt in Honour of David Bowie

A year since the passing of David Bowie, one of music and pop culture’s greatest icons, fans have launched a fundraising campaign to support the erection of a permanent memorial statue in London, in honor of the late musician.

“We’re taking the lightning flash from the cover of Aladdin Sane, and turning it into a three-storey tall sculpture,” explains Charlie Waterhouse of This Ain’t Rock ‘n’ Roll, one of the organizations behind the campaign, working in conjunction with David Bowie’s team.

Located five streets away from Ziggy Stardust’s birthplace in Brixton, the statue will assume the form of the famous red and blue lightning bolt, as featured on Bowie’s LP cover, and now his most distinguishable symbol.

The memorial is described by Crowdfunder as “unexplained, yet utterly familiar; a poignant reminder that life does exist beyond the everyday. That music and art and curiosity are vital, positive contributors to our collective existence.”

Rising three stories to a height of 9 meters, the stainless steel monument will be embedded into the pavement directly opposite the Brixton tube station, making it the first sight people will get a glimpse of when arriving in the area.

The Crowdfunder campaign aims to achieve its target of £990,000 to allow for the Bowie memorial to become a reality. Pledges are being accepted until March 21st.

If you would like to be a hero, even if it’s just for one day, you can contribute to the campaign here.

News via: NME.

