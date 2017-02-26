Transformation of a Bungalow in Amsterdam / Workshop Architecten

+15

Contractor Joseph van Dullemen, Amsterdam More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. A bungalow, located on the banks of the Zuider Amstelkanaal in the south of Amsterdam, was originally built with a closed facade facing the waterfront.

Since the renovation it has generous views over the canal. The former garage is transformed into 2 bedrooms and a bathroom, and is connected to the bungalow in such a way that one can see through the whole building. This sightline extends from the south west facade to a new bay window, that is situated where there used to be a garage door.

By a number of precise interventions, an incoherent bungalow from 1955, has been transformed into a unique Amsterdam family home. A house that has been stripped down to its essence: the brickwork has been reduced to 3 walls that carry the wooden roof. The walls stand on a new concrete base that forms a ramp to the entrance and terraces on the west and south side.