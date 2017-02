Transformation of a Bungalow in Amsterdam / Workshop Architecten

+15

Architects Workshop Architecten

Location Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Architect in Charge Workshop Architecten

Area 250.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Workshop Architecten

Manufacturers Loading...

Contractor Joseph van Dullemen, Amsterdam More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. A bungalow, located on the banks of the Zuider Amstelkanaal in the south of Amsterdam, was originally built with a closed facade facing the waterfront.

Since the renovation it has generous views over the canal. The former garage is transformed into 2 bedrooms and a bathroom, and is connected to the bungalow in such a way that one can see through the whole building. This sightline extends from the south west facade to a new bay window, that is situated where there used to be a garage door.

By a number of precise interventions, an incoherent bungalow from 1955, has been transformed into a unique Amsterdam family home. A house that has been stripped down to its essence: the brickwork has been reduced to 3 walls that carry the wooden roof. The walls stand on a new concrete base that forms a ramp to the entrance and terraces on the west and south side.