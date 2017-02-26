Gála House / Apaloosa

+22

Architects Luis Armando Gómez Solorzano

Location Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico

Area 75.43 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Carlos Berdejo Mandujano

Manufacturers Loading...

Company responsible for the architectural project and structural design Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño.

Proyect Architect Carlos Berdejo Mandujano

Drawing Architect Ana Magdalena Escobar Rodríguez

Structure Alexander Coutiño de los Santos

Renderist Architect Carlos Mario Pereyra Zenteno More Specs Less Specs

A house of rest and recreation for a couple who want to take advantage of the weekends in the company of their children and grandchildren. A risky proposal to the uses and Customs of the users, but with a good accepted when understanding the relation exterior-interior with the micro environment that was generated.

Located in a fraction of everage interest, with a view Impressive towards Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas; A facade was sent to consequence of the área of multiple uses uses that also Works as garaje, and the pool with its engine room that are placed before the Street. Having a facade to the south, with the constant solar caloric incidence, was proposed as a “buffer chamber” to the stairs cube that moderate and sifting the natural light by a latticework of brick.

A study, dining room and bedroom were the necessary elements to achieve a more sober and relaxed composition in your program. The pool is appreciated from every área of the dwelling and the undulating reflection of the wáter with the sunlight is perceived in the plafones of Exposed concrete. Brick walls in twisted or better known as “Wall 21” and exposed, reflecta n identity and character in the house.