Gála House / Apaloosa

  • 13:00 - 26 February, 2017
Gála House / Apaloosa
Gála House / Apaloosa, © Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano

© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano

  • Architects

    Luis Armando Gómez Solorzano

  • Location

    Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico

  • Area

    75.43 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Carlos Berdejo Mandujano

  • Company responsible for the architectural project and structural design

    Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño.

  • Proyect Architect

    Carlos Berdejo Mandujano

  • Drawing Architect

    Ana Magdalena Escobar Rodríguez

  • Structure

    Alexander Coutiño de los Santos

  • Renderist Architect

    Carlos Mario Pereyra Zenteno
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano

A house of rest and recreation for a couple who want to take advantage of the weekends in the company of their children and grandchildren. A risky proposal to the uses and Customs of the users, but with a good accepted when understanding the relation exterior-interior with the micro environment that was generated. 

© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano

Located in a fraction of everage interest, with a view Impressive towards Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas; A facade was sent to consequence of the área of multiple uses uses that also Works as garaje, and the pool with its engine room that are placed before the Street. Having a facade to the south, with the constant solar caloric incidence, was proposed as a “buffer chamber” to the stairs cube that moderate and sifting the natural light by a latticework of brick. 

© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano

A study, dining room and bedroom were the necessary elements to achieve a more sober and relaxed composition in your program. The pool is appreciated from every área of the dwelling and the undulating reflection of the wáter with the sunlight is perceived in the plafones of Exposed concrete. Brick walls in twisted or better known as “Wall 21” and exposed, reflecta n identity and character in the house.

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Mexico
