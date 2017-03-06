World
Ruby Bay House / Parsonson Architects

  • 17:00 - 6 March, 2017
Ruby Bay House / Parsonson Architects
© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie

  • Structural engineer

    Spencer Holmes Ltd and Smart Alliance Ltd

  • Builder

    Lawson homes
© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie

This is a small-medium 3-bedroom house sitting along a southward sloping hill, looking east across Tasman Bay. 

© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie

A ‘T’ shaped plan is wrapped around a northwest-facing courtyard allowing views through the house to the sea. The property is a generous size and there is opportunity for the owners to flesh out the gardens, and to further add pergolas and verandas to the east and west sides to soften and shade outdoor spaces.

© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie

There are 4 distinct elevations to the house defined by the roofing material wrapping down both the north and south elevations. These are without windows to provide privacy from the road, the neighbour to the north and give the house a simple sculptural quality.  The location of windows focuses the view to the sea to the east and the mountains and hills to the west.

© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie
