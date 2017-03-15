World
  7. Moetapu Beach House / Parsonson Architects

Moetapu Beach House / Parsonson Architects

  • 22:00 - 15 March, 2017
Moetapu Beach House / Parsonson Architects
Moetapu Beach House / Parsonson Architects, © Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie

  • Structural engineer

    Spencer Holmes Ltd, Smart Alliance Ltd

  • Builder

    Lawson homes
© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie

The holiday house sits at the bottom of a steep, winding gravel driveway on a sloping bush covered site looking out to Pelorus Sound.

© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie

The roof form helps ‘fold’ the house into the shape of the land around a small central courtyard area. The house is laid out to provide varied accommodation, for small numbers or large groups and is laid out in a string like manner. The garage and 2 bedrooms are at the top level leading down to the living space and down further to an activity room and a variety of bedrooms opening out to a lower a lower lawn.

© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie

There is no front entry and there are several different ways to move around and through the house, both inside and out. There is a walking and quad-bike track that is an extension of the driveway that passes through the central courtyard and under an internal link-way leading to the lower lawn and jetty.

© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie
Living Level Floor Plan
Living Level Floor Plan
© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie

Dark vertical timber cladding and a soft grey roof help the house rest amongst the bush. 

© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses New Zealand
Cite: "Moetapu Beach House / Parsonson Architects" 15 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805965/moetapu-beach-house-parsonson-architects/>
