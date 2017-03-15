Moetapu Beach House / Parsonson Architects

-
Architects
-
LocationKenepuru Rd, Marlborough, New Zealand
-
Architects in ChargeGerald Parsonson, Tim Lovell, Paul Hansen
-
Area500.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
Structural engineerSpencer Holmes Ltd, Smart Alliance Ltd
-
BuilderLawson homes

The holiday house sits at the bottom of a steep, winding gravel driveway on a sloping bush covered site looking out to Pelorus Sound.
The roof form helps ‘fold’ the house into the shape of the land around a small central courtyard area. The house is laid out to provide varied accommodation, for small numbers or large groups and is laid out in a string like manner. The garage and 2 bedrooms are at the top level leading down to the living space and down further to an activity room and a variety of bedrooms opening out to a lower a lower lawn.
There is no front entry and there are several different ways to move around and through the house, both inside and out. There is a walking and quad-bike track that is an extension of the driveway that passes through the central courtyard and under an internal link-way leading to the lower lawn and jetty.
Dark vertical timber cladding and a soft grey roof help the house rest amongst the bush.
