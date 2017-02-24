World
  7. Winery in Mont-Ras / Jorge Vidal + Víctor Rahola

Winery in Mont-Ras / Jorge Vidal + Víctor Rahola

  • 02:00 - 24 February, 2017
Winery in Mont-Ras / Jorge Vidal + Víctor Rahola
Winery in Mont-Ras / Jorge Vidal + Víctor Rahola, © José Hevia
© José Hevia

© José Hevia

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The construction of a winery and the wine process creation are extremely attached at the experience with the land. The wine is smell, color, flavor and shape.  The senses and the perceptions have to go together with a site that is able to emphasize the process of the transformation. In order of that, we have worked with four key aspects: 

1.- The winery program is the result of the necessity to produce wine and organize a relationship between the existing land house. For the wine production there are four main spaces with three other ones between them, these last ones are the services spaces with all the facilities and storage. The first main space from the right, next to the laboratories and freezers, is the space for all the farming instruments and tools for the vineyards. The second one is for all the vats needed for the “mosto wine” production. The third one is for those vats and bottles that are resting. The last one, and forth, is the area for the Tastings, enjoyment and storage of the bottles that are ready to be open.  One access through a tunnel from the upper side of the House is the one that organize the circulation of the owners. The access to the three other spaces is done directly from the vineyards 

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Diagram
Diagram
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

2.- The soil humidity helps the conservation of the wine. We decided to grave the winery into the earth to keep it with the ideal temperature and to create a platform for the existing House Land as well. The same earth is the one that helps us to create space. 

Section
Section

3.- The space deepness is the sound abortion, emptiness and shadow. The light organizes the space. 

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Section
Section
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

4.- The building is a platform inside the earth. Its roof is a garden that lies on top of the concrete volts which its optimized calculations have drawn a section of hyperbolic arches. At the same time the platform is the water keeper for its re-use. The external walls are designed with the ideal shape having in consideration its material (the brick) to send all the efforts to the structure.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
