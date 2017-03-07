World
i

i

i

h

  Delhaize Quai de Rome / MDW Architecture + H+G Architects

Delhaize Quai de Rome / MDW Architecture + H+G Architects

  05:00 - 7 March, 2017
Delhaize Quai de Rome / MDW Architecture + H+G Architects
Delhaize Quai de Rome / MDW Architecture + H+G Architects, © Séverin Malaud
© Séverin Malaud

© Séverin Malaud

© Séverin Malaud
© Séverin Malaud

Programmes of this type are notorious for producing mundane buildings – devoid of interest at best, and often outright urbicide. Our vision goes beyond the mere cosmetic upgrade of the decorated shed, asking: How can the designers of a supermarket quietly succeed in weaving part of the urban fabric? 

© Séverin Malaud
© Séverin Malaud

Urbanism
Situated in the middle of an elongated 180m long and largely paved city block, the project aims to improve the quality and permeability of the site, both for users of the building and for residents of the area.

© Séverin Malaud
© Séverin Malaud

In order to create a new public pedestrian crossing which splits the block, the existing building – which was due for demolition – is relocated to the edge of the plot. The new building helps to upscale a difficult zone, enclosed between high party walls.

Axonometric
Axonometric

The clarification of the flow of vehicles on the whole site and placement of a substantial part of the car park underground reduce the visual impact of the cars, and allow large areas to be covered with greenery. This also improves the routes across the block for soft mobility. 

© Séverin Malaud
© Séverin Malaud

The rooftop of the building, visible from many nearby multi-storey apartment buildings, is broken up by emergences which reduce the volumetric impact of the supermarket. The green roofs covering the various parts of the project, combined with a long interior patio planted with trees reinforce the presence of greenery in the block.

© Séverin Malaud
© Séverin Malaud

Architecture
The work on perception started with the roof is continued with the treatment of façades. They are marked by a series of pleats which enliven pedestrian routes along the alleyway.

© Séverin Malaud
© Séverin Malaud

Wood is used throughout the project, from structure to façade. Beside its reduced impact in terms of grey energy, the choice of this eco-responsible material is also motivated by its ability to create a building that is visually lighter, easily adaptable and/or recyclable.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Cedar cladding, with variable rhythmic scansions and its warm materiality, offers an additional antidote to the mineral surfaces of the block.

© Séverin Malaud
© Séverin Malaud

The interior of the shop breaks away from the usual practice in that special attention is paid to visual contacts with the exterior and the penetration of daylight, coming from the alleyway side and along the large patio at the rear of the building.

Axonometric
Axonometric

The singular ambition of this project is to show that a development programme as basic as a supermarket can, if handled with ambition and craftiness, become a subtle operation of urban acupuncture that heals the place where it is built.

© Séverin Malaud
© Séverin Malaud
Cite: "Delhaize Quai de Rome / MDW Architecture + H+G Architects" 07 Mar 2017. ArchDaily.
