Grupo Talca and Cazú Zegers to Lead Two-Month Workshop in the Chilean Andes

Los Andes, as an unexplored territory, is where the investigation and developing experience of the Andes Workshop is settled. Is here where a huge amount of establishments could achieve the domestication of their territory, where the complex locations and scarcity of resources are understood as a virtue that are part of the design, developing and construction process of solutions that give the territory an specific value defying these territorial endeavors capable of understanding the system as a total, where the communal job is comprehended under the reciprocity concept.

Andes Workshop is born by the understanding of how we are inhabit slight and precarious, referring to a low tech architect but with an powerful and expresive impact, understanding that the greater value of Chile and Latin America is in it’s territory:

“Before being a country, Chile is landscape” - Nicanor Parra, chilean poet.

Andes Workshop presents an experimental exercise, where the interdisciplinary and the contact with the community where the problems are develop, are absolutely neccesary to find answers.

The Workshop will be developed in Lo Castillo Neighborhood, in Casa Aira. It will be organized and guided by Cazú Zegers and Grupo Talca (both chilean and recognized architects). This experience combine investigation and teaching with culture and thoughts, from an humanist and transversal spirit.

Andes Workshop offers the opportunity to live, 2 months, the experience of working in a collaborative way with students, graduated architects, tutor architects and other disciplines in the investigation, development and construction of a proyect proponed in the Maipo River Valley, where the territorial, lanscaping and enviromental problems are the study base to inform proposals from the local processes; so that these ones can be able to give value to the fragile land that currently is being threatened by several projects.

Casa Aira, as a Workshops Studio, will be the common space where the architecture and meditation are reflected. This inspiring place will be the meeting point of the participants of three courses that will share the Studio with artistic activities, such as:

Script, dancing, theater, scenography, poetry, carpentery, territory and engraving guided by Cristian Silva-Avaria, Checoslovaquia Group, Claudio Valdés, Ducci Brothers, Sergio Elortegui and Teresa Montero respectively. Andes Workshop pretends to be the new platform of thoughts and action that reffers to local problems. These are the ones that the urban establishments are currently facing, located in the Andes, considering the value of the mountain area, taking advantage of the scarcity as a virtue and the complex locations as action fields.

Andes Workshop: Cazú Zegers and Grupotalca

Available places: 20

Bases and Inscriptions: www.andesworkshop.cl

Duration: 2 months

Location: Arenales Cuesta las Raíces, Lonquimay.

Program: Design and construction Mirador Patachoique, Ruta Pehuenche

Surface area: 40 m2

Materiality: will be defined according to available resources