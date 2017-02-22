World
i

i

i

h

Teachers Village / Richard Meier & Partners

  15:00 - 22 February, 2017
Teachers Village / Richard Meier & Partners
Teachers Village / Richard Meier & Partners, © Scott Frances
© Scott Frances

© Paul Rivera © Scott Frances

  • Architects

    Richard Meier & Partners

  • Location

    230 Halsey Street, Newark, NJ, United States

  • Managing Partner

    Richard Meier

  • Associate Partners

    Vivian Lee and Dukho Yeon

  • Project ArchitectsTeachers Village Building 1

    Ananth Sampathkumar and Chris Townsend 

  • Area

    104000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Scott Frances, Paul Rivera

  • Project Team

    Techan Abe, Jonathan Bell, Remy Bertin, Joseph T. DeSense III, Gil Even-Tsur, Simone Ferracina, Adam Greene, Zheng Huang, Scott Johnson, Katie Kasabalis, Brandt Knapp, Aki Koike, Aung Kyaw, Chris Layda, Dongkyu Lee, Ian Lotto, Diana Lui, Alexander Maymind, Marianna Mello, Hyung Sok Moon, Guillermo Murcia, Stefan Scheiber-Loeis, Hee-Joo Shi

  • Project Developer

    Ron Beit, President  & CEO the RBH Group

  • Teachers Village Building 1

    35 Maiden Lane: 30,770 sq ft

  • Teachers Village 6

    243 Halsey Street: 95,030 sq ft

  • Teachers Village Building 7

    42 William Street: 65,670 sq ft
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances
Site Plan
Site Plan

From the architect. Teachers Village is a mixed-use development by RBH Group in downtown Newark located south of Market Street and west of Broad Street. It encompass six new buildings, including Workforce Housing, three Charter Schools, an early childhood leaning center, and small to mid-scale retail located along Halsey Street between Branford and Pearl Streets. Sustainable design, new landscaping and streetscape improvements are integral to the goal of creating an exemplary development for a flourishing community in Newark. Five of the building have been completed and occupied, and the sixth and final residential building will open this spring.

© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances

Ron Beit, President and CEO of RBH Group LLC said, “We have worked closely with Richard Meier & Partners Architects over the past decade to design not only these three outstanding mixed-use buildings in Teachers Village, but also the two school buildings of Teachers Village as well as the catalytic SoMa master plan that will transform Newark’s critical retail corridors in and around Market Street.  The hard work of Richard, Vivian Lee and Dukho Yeon on this project, and their careful attention to detail and the long-term sustainability of this project are a testimony to their professionalism and commitment to setting a high standard for design and livability in the heart of downtown Newark. ” “It was the brilliance of our partner Nicolas Berggruen who made the introduction to Richard and insisted that we adhere to international quality design to reflect our global aspirations for the City of Newark.”

Diagram
Diagram

Each new building is site specific and designed relative to its context. Street façade heights are regulated in accordance with the Newark Living Downtown Plan. The new Halsey Street retail corridor is at the heart of the development and offers a mix of venues for a vibrant street life. The residential spaces and schools are designed with generous windows that are open to the light and activity of the streets below. As required by the Newark Living Downtown Plan, all of the new building fronts facing Halsey Street are four-stories tall, not exceeding 60-feet in height. As permitted by zoning regulations, the buildings are setback from Halsey Street.

© Paul Rivera
© Paul Rivera
© Paul Rivera
© Paul Rivera

Richard Meier, comments: “Teachers Village is one important component of several new development initiatives in New Jersey, and the construction of all these new buildings reflects our commitment to the revitalization of downtown Newark. Natural light has been a very important consideration and all the different apartments, classrooms and retail spaces will be full of natural light with various views to the neighborhood. Light touches every component and all the interiors of the various buildings bringing everything into a harmonious whole.”

Diagram
Diagram

Teachers Village is one of the first developments in America to pursue the LEED Neighborhood Development designation by the US Green Building Council, indicating that the project meets the highest levels of sustainable design and that the neighborhood integrates the principles of smart growth, urbanism and green building strategies. Former parking lots are transformed into a sustainable new neighborhood that offers its teacher residents opportunities to live near where they work and to experience high-quality healthy living in an affordable, safe environment downtown. The development is conveniently located to benefit from Newark’s efficient public transportation system, from extensive local and regional bus lines to a short walk to the Washington Street light rail and Newark Penn Station, hub for NJTRANSIT, AMTRAK trains and PATH train service to Manhattan.

© Paul Rivera
© Paul Rivera

Vivian Lee, Associate Partner-in-Charge, comments: “Teachers Village is a unique addition to our office’s design portfolio as these buildings have all together created a new community and neighborhood. We are proud to be part of the RBH team, in achieving an incredible development vision that will deliver both a social and economic impact to Newark’s downtown district. With already a changing environment in this area with the schools, housing and businesses for Teachers Village, we look forward to continuing our effort in further contributing to future phases of this development, transforming and enhancing a part of the urban fabric.”

© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances

Teachers Village will restore a sense of place by activating the streetscape, along Halsey Street and William Street, attracting residents, students, and visitors to this dynamic new community and to the existing cultural, entertainment and educational infrastructure with institutions such as the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, the NJ Historical Society, Newark Museum, the main branch of the Newark Public Library and the Prudential Center Arena. Access to open space for Teachers Village residents includes proximity to three city parks and community gardens.

© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances

Dukho Yeon, Associate Partner-in-Charge, comments: “We are especially proud to realize this project that we envisioned together with RBH group many years ago with modest means but ambitious goals; with architecture that is sensitive to context but purposeful in creating generous living spaces for teachers, and a vibrant new neighborhood in downtown Newark.”

Cite: "Teachers Village / Richard Meier & Partners" 22 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805919/teachers-village-richard-meier-and-partners/>
