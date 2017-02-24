World
  3. Sinks, Toilets, Shower Heads and Faucets: Downloadable Bathroom CAD Blocks

Sinks, Toilets, Shower Heads and Faucets: Downloadable Bathroom CAD Blocks

Sinks, Toilets, Shower Heads and Faucets: Downloadable Bathroom CAD Blocks
Sinks, Toilets, Shower Heads and Faucets: Downloadable Bathroom CAD Blocks , Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo

In order to support the design work of our readers, the company Porcelanosa Grupo has shared with us a series of .DWG files of its various bathroom products. The files include both 2D and 3D drawings and can be downloaded directly from this article.

Download the objects below, which have been separated into the following categories: Shower Heads, Toilets, Sinks, Faucets and Tubs.

Shower Heads 

Shower heads with different selectable shower modes: rainfall simulators, cascade showers, and overhead showers.

+ Wall

Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo

Download here: 3D / Front / Top

+ Ceiling

Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo

Download here: 3D / Front / Top

Wall-Mounted Toilets

Wall-mounted toilets featuring a frame with built-in cistern, which can be installed on light or solid walls.

Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo

Download here (3D)

Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo

Download here: 3D / Front / Top

Wall Mount Sinks

Suspended sinks that can be installed in lightweight or solid walls, with or without an overflow pipe.

Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo

Download here: 3D / Front / Top

Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo

Download here: 3D / Front / Top

Bathroom Faucets

Bathroom faucets for washbasins, bidets, showers or bathtubs.

Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo

Download here: 3D / Front / Top

Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo

Download here: 3D / Front / Top

Tubs

Freestanding, enclosed or wall-mounted bathtubs, with or without electronic equipment.

Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo

Download here: 3D 

Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo
Courtesy of Porcelanosa Grupo

Download here: 3D

Cite: Equipo Editorial. "Sinks, Toilets, Shower Heads and Faucets: Downloadable Bathroom CAD Blocks " 24 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. AD Editorial Team) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805903/sinks-toilets-shower-heads-and-faucets-downloadable-bathroom-cad-blocks/>
