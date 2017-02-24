Sinks, Toilets, Shower Heads and Faucets: Downloadable Bathroom CAD Blocks

In order to support the design work of our readers, the company Porcelanosa Grupo has shared with us a series of .DWG files of its various bathroom products. The files include both 2D and 3D drawings and can be downloaded directly from this article.

Download the objects below, which have been separated into the following categories: Shower Heads, Toilets, Sinks, Faucets and Tubs.

Shower heads with different selectable shower modes: rainfall simulators, cascade showers, and overhead showers.

+ Wall

Download here: 3D / Front / Top

+ Ceiling

Download here: 3D / Front / Top

Wall-mounted toilets featuring a frame with built-in cistern, which can be installed on light or solid walls.

Download here (3D)



Download here: 3D / Front / Top

Wall Mount Sinks

Suspended sinks that can be installed in lightweight or solid walls, with or without an overflow pipe.

Download here: 3D / Front / Top

Download here: 3D / Front / Top

Bathroom faucets for washbasins, bidets, showers or bathtubs.

Download here: 3D / Front / Top

Download here: 3D / Front / Top

Tubs

Freestanding, enclosed or wall-mounted bathtubs, with or without electronic equipment.

Download here: 3D

Download here: 3D