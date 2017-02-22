World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Paper Models of the Most Controversial Buildings Erected Behind the Iron Curtain

Paper Models of the Most Controversial Buildings Erected Behind the Iron Curtain

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Paper Models of the Most Controversial Buildings Erected Behind the Iron Curtain
Save this picture!
Paper Models of the Most Controversial Buildings Erected Behind the Iron Curtain, Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika
Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika

Zupagrafika, creators of make-your-own-paper-model sets of "brut-iful" architecture in London, Paris, Warsaw, and Katowice, have released their newest set, Brutal East

The creators' selection captures the "certainly brutal" charm of the "functionalist panelák estates and otherworldly concrete grand designs" of the Eastern Bloc. With Brutal East you can build your own...

Eastern Gate of Belgrade. Belgrade (Serbia)

Save this picture!
Belgrad. Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika
Belgrad. Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika

“Romanița” Collective Housing Tower. Chisinau (Moldova)

Save this picture!
Chisinau. Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika
Chisinau. Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika

House of Soviets. Kaliningrad (Russia)

Save this picture!
Kaliningrad. Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika
Kaliningrad. Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika

Jižní Město Panelák Housing Estate. Prague (Czech Republic)

Save this picture!
Prague. Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika
Prague. Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika

Novosmolenskaya Housing Complex. St. Petersburg (Russia)

Save this picture!
St. Petersburg. Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika
St. Petersburg. Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika

Sporto Rūmai. Vilnius (Lithuania)

Save this picture!
Vilnius. Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika
Vilnius. Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika

“Manhattan” Housing Complex. Wrocław (Poland)

Save this picture!
Wroclaw. Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika
Wroclaw. Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika

Printed on eco-friendly paper, the kit includes the stories behind the buildings and a note about the architects. You can pick up a set from Zupagrafika's online shop

Save this picture!
Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika
Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika
Save this picture!
Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika
Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika
Save this picture!
Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika
Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika

Zupagrafika Honors Brutalism in Paris with Paper Models

Build Your Own Paper Models of Polish Modernist Buildings

Zupagrafika's "Eastern Block" Series Brings Warsaw to Life in Paper

Zupagrafika Honors London's Brutalist Architecture with Paper Models

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Paper Models of the Most Controversial Buildings Erected Behind the Iron Curtain" 22 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805890/paper-models-of-the-most-controversial-buildings-erected-behind-the-iron-curtain/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »