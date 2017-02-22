Paper Models of the Most Controversial Buildings Erected Behind the Iron Curtain

Zupagrafika, creators of make-your-own-paper-model sets of "brut-iful" architecture in London, Paris, Warsaw, and Katowice, have released their newest set, Brutal East.
The creators' selection captures the "certainly brutal" charm of the "functionalist panelák estates and otherworldly concrete grand designs" of the Eastern Bloc. With Brutal East you can build your own...
Eastern Gate of Belgrade. Belgrade (Serbia)
“Romanița” Collective Housing Tower. Chisinau (Moldova)
House of Soviets. Kaliningrad (Russia)
Jižní Město Panelák Housing Estate. Prague (Czech Republic)
Novosmolenskaya Housing Complex. St. Petersburg (Russia)
Sporto Rūmai. Vilnius (Lithuania)
“Manhattan” Housing Complex. Wrocław (Poland)
Printed on eco-friendly paper, the kit includes the stories behind the buildings and a note about the architects. You can pick up a set from Zupagrafika's online shop.
