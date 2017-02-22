Paper Models of the Most Controversial Buildings Erected Behind the Iron Curtain

Save this picture! Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika

Zupagrafika, creators of make-your-own-paper-model sets of "brut-iful" architecture in London, Paris, Warsaw, and Katowice, have released their newest set, Brutal East.

The creators' selection captures the "certainly brutal" charm of the "functionalist panelák estates and otherworldly concrete grand designs" of the Eastern Bloc. With Brutal East you can build your own...

Eastern Gate of Belgrade. Belgrade (Serbia)

Save this picture! Belgrad. Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika

“Romanița” Collective Housing Tower. Chisinau (Moldova)

Save this picture! Chisinau. Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika

House of Soviets. Kaliningrad (Russia)

Save this picture! Kaliningrad. Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika

Jižní Město Panelák Housing Estate. Prague (Czech Republic)

Save this picture! Prague. Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika

Novosmolenskaya Housing Complex. St. Petersburg (Russia)

Save this picture! St. Petersburg. Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika

Sporto Rūmai. Vilnius (Lithuania)

Save this picture! Vilnius. Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika

“Manhattan” Housing Complex. Wrocław (Poland)

Save this picture! Wroclaw. Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika

Printed on eco-friendly paper, the kit includes the stories behind the buildings and a note about the architects. You can pick up a set from Zupagrafika's online shop.

Save this picture! Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika

Save this picture! Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika

Save this picture! Brutal East. Image Courtesy of Zupagrafika

