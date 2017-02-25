Woods Bagot Mixed-Use Project Named One of Shenzhen's Most Important of 2016

Woods Bagot’s Shenzhen Hazens Longgang Longteng Mixed-Use project has been rated by the Shenzhen Government as one of the city’s most important projects of 2016. Located in Shenzhen’s Longgang District, the 393,000 square meter site will feature 1,500,000 square meters of gross floor area subdivided into office space, retail space, a shopping mall, residential communities and facilities, and over 90,000 square meters of green and public space.

As a part of the design, the development will rejuvenate a river park area running through the existing site, with the northern bank becoming a commercial and leisure focal point, and the southern bank featuring a community of residential towers connected by retail podiums and green spaces.

The Characteristics of the project site were the key to define our design approach and identify our strategy. We harnessed the visual, natural and infrastructural value presented by having a river winding through the site, providing us with opportunities for creating a new retail destination seamlessly connected to a large residential neighborhood described the architets.

An elevated pedestrian link will connect visitors from the northern bank’s subway station through several layers of retail space to an elevated bridge, “enhanced with social and community platforms,” that crosses the river and connects to a smaller neighborhood plaza and retail street on the south bank.

The architecture is defined around these connective and natural elements. The main entrance to the project’s site is framed by two landmark towers, of which the design originates from the very DNA of the landscape and site. On the internal side of the commercial area, the shopping mall steps down into dining balconies facing the river, the retail street is detailed with elements borrowed from the Chinese tradition, while canopies provide for shade and sustainable technology. The retail street is defined at its end by a smaller, iconic tower, central focal point from the point of view of the river - from the architects.

Moreover, a series of stepping platforms to the riverbed will create community, leisure, dining, sport, and wellness spaces.

Area: Site area 39.3 hectares; GFA 1,519,000 square meters

Development Function: Retail, Residential, Education, Open Space

Status: Master Plan completed; Awaiting for Government Approval

Developer: Hazens Group

Woods Bagot's scope: Master Planning; Concept Architectural Design

News via: Woods Bagot.