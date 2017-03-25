World
i

i

i

h

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Peru
  5. Chetecortes Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Living House / Chetecortes Architects

Living House / Chetecortes Architects

  • 13:00 - 25 March, 2017
Living House / Chetecortes Architects
Living House / Chetecortes Architects, © Nadia Riva
© Nadia Riva

© Nadia Riva

  • Architects

    Chetecortes Architects

  • Location

    Asia District, Peru

  • Architects in Charge

    Daniel Cortés, Lorena Alfaro

  • Area

    530.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Nadia Riva

  • Project Team

    Larry Zlatar, Daniel Lama, Carlos Carrasco, Katherine Tocto, Walter Flores, Freddy Bellido

  • Builder

    Chetecortes Arquitectos
    More Specs
© Nadia Riva
© Nadia Riva

From the architect. Designed for a business family who spends a lot of time traveling, with a culture of fluidity and continuity of energy in their lives.

© Nadia Riva
© Nadia Riva

We begin by understanding the movement of people through body expression, using photography as tools.

A picture of a sleeping person describes her as static, resting and distributing all her weight on the bed, placing most of the surface of her body on it.

© Nadia Riva
© Nadia Riva
© Nadia Riva
© Nadia Riva
Section
Section

A photo of a person walking, is fixed, but describes a movement. The person distributes his weight through the legs, reaching the feet that touch the ground with very little surface.

© Nadia Riva
© Nadia Riva
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Nadia Riva
© Nadia Riva
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
© Nadia Riva
© Nadia Riva

That is why the house is an object that is on the floor, which is supported by 2 static cubes. This object seems to be still for the moment, but it is actually in motion, ready to go and continue on its way.

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Peru
