  7. N2 House / Pitsou Kedem Architects

N2 House / Pitsou Kedem Architects

  • 02:00 - 23 February, 2017
N2 House / Pitsou Kedem Architects
N2 House / Pitsou Kedem Architects, © Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

© Amit Geron © Amit Geron © Amit Geron © Amit Geron +50

  • Architects

    Pitsou Kedem Architects

  • Location

    Hezeliya Pituach ,Israel

  • Architect in Charge

    Raz Melamed

  • Design Team

    Irene Goldberg, Pitsou Kedem

  • Area

    800.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Amit Geron

  • Lighting design

    Orly Avron Alkabes

  • Styling for photography:

    Eti Buskila 

  • Project managers

    Ron Klajman & Gal Cohen
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

From the architect. Seven states of passage are set between the main gate and the back yard of this house. The first passage is under a grate lattice that floats above the entrance. To its left is a massive concrete wall that hangs above a dark reflection pool and hides the house interior.

© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

The second stage is beyond this wall, at a more private entrance hall that reveals the house and yet is separated from it with a glass wall. 

© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

The third stage is at the main front door where there are two hallways – the main one crosses through the house whereas the second leads to the guest bathroom. 

© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

The fourth stage is when moving along the main hall, which at its left is an internal patio rising three stories high, and housing both the staircase and a sitting area. 

© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Walking along the hall reveals the fifth stage, when the more private kitchen and family room are seen through slits in the hallway wall.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Elevations
Elevations

The last stages are at the end of the hallway, where the living room is and, eventually, the open yard above which, echoing the entrance, floats a grate lattice. 

© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

The hallway holds two windows. One is long and narrow and set at eye level. It is situated between the house’s two private cubes that are separated by the public spaces. Another, sky window opens above the hallway and illuminates it with light that softens by its fall on the slanted railing wall of the second story bridge. Here too the grate lattice pattern appears, as it filters the light entering through the sky window. 

© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Israel
Cite: "N2 House / Pitsou Kedem Architects" 23 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805857/n2-house-pitsou-kedem-architects/>
