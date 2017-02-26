Denmark’s Largest Exhibition Centre To Be Further Expanded by Urban Agency

Dublin and Copenhagen-based practice Urban Agency has been commissioned to design the expansion of the MCH Messecenter in Herning, Denmark’s largest exhibition center. According to the architects, the intent was “to create a strategy that will make the complex a more attractive and coherent structure with a new focal point.”



To achieve this, the design converges two circulation routes at the building’s new point of entry, further complimented by usable art displays and foliage, including green walls. The circular form of the roof defines the event square, with ramps serving as outdoor seating and shelter from inclement weather.

With a particular focus on landscaping, the central multi-purpose outdoor square allows for a flexibility of uses, such as a skating rink, an exhibition space, or simply a resting area for visitors.

Issues of circulation and public flow are addressed by the varying ceiling heights, working in conjunction with the open floor plate. From the easily accessible entrance, visitors are directed through security and to their intended destination, such as the concert hall or central exhibition area.

On the ground floor, programs include a leisure zone, waiting area, ticket offices, and washrooms, while the first floor features an externally accessible restaurant; a vantage point for views of the event square and exhibition hall.

In addition to the new building, a public promenade is intended to connect the building to the Museum of Time at the northern side of the MCH, which is yet to be realized.

It is a backbone of the whole complex, which with its membrane roof and green landscape elements, creates a friendly public area where tired guests can purchase a snack, rest for a bit and then continue their visit, explained Urban Agency.

Named the “River of Time”, the space will function as the primary axis of the complex, linking the exhibition halls together.

