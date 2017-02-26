World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Exhibition Center
  Denmark
  URBAN AGENCY
  2017
  Denmark's Largest Exhibition Centre To Be Further Expanded by Urban Agency

Denmark’s Largest Exhibition Centre To Be Further Expanded by Urban Agency

Denmark’s Largest Exhibition Centre To Be Further Expanded by Urban Agency
Denmark’s Largest Exhibition Centre To Be Further Expanded by Urban Agency, © Urban Agency
© Urban Agency

Dublin and Copenhagen-based practice Urban Agency has been commissioned to design the expansion of the MCH Messecenter in Herning, Denmark’s largest exhibition center. According to the architects, the intent was “to create a strategy that will make the complex a more attractive and coherent structure with a new focal point.”

To achieve this, the design converges two circulation routes at the building’s new point of entry, further complimented by usable art displays and foliage, including green walls. The circular form of the roof defines the event square, with ramps serving as outdoor seating and shelter from inclement weather.

© Urban Agency © Urban Agency © Urban Agency © Urban Agency +26

© Urban Agency
© Urban Agency
© Urban Agency
© Urban Agency

With a particular focus on landscaping, the central multi-purpose outdoor square allows for a flexibility of uses, such as a skating rink, an exhibition space, or simply a resting area for visitors.

Issues of circulation and public flow are addressed by the varying ceiling heights, working in conjunction with the open floor plate. From the easily accessible entrance, visitors are directed through security and to their intended destination, such as the concert hall or central exhibition area.

© Urban Agency
© Urban Agency
Ideology Diagram. Image © Urban Agency
Ideology Diagram. Image © Urban Agency

On the ground floor, programs include a leisure zone, waiting area, ticket offices, and washrooms, while the first floor features an externally accessible restaurant; a vantage point for views of the event square and exhibition hall.

In addition to the new building, a public promenade is intended to connect the building to the Museum of Time at the northern side of the MCH, which is yet to be realized. 

Exhibition Square Diagram. Image © Urban Agency
Exhibition Square Diagram. Image © Urban Agency
Ice Skating Diagram. Image © Urban Agency
Ice Skating Diagram. Image © Urban Agency

It is a backbone of the whole complex, which with its membrane roof and green landscape elements, creates  a friendly public area where tired guests can purchase a snack, rest for a bit and then continue their visit, explained Urban Agency.

Named the “River of Time”, the space will function as the primary axis of the complex, linking the exhibition halls together.

  • Architects

    URBAN AGENCY

  • Design Team

    Urban Agency, Aarhus Arkitektern, Max Bögl, Norconsukt

  • Clients

    MCH, Herning Kommune, Real Dania

  • Area

    5400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Urban Agency

News via: Urban Agency.

Projects Unbuilt Project Exhibition Center Denmark
Cite: Osman Bari. "Denmark's Largest Exhibition Centre To Be Further Expanded by Urban Agency" 26 Feb 2017. ArchDaily.
