House Soboru / TIUM Architects

Architects TIUM Architects

Location Hadong-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do, South Korea

Architect in Charge Seok Hun Cha

Area 83.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Yongjoon Choi

From the architect. Concept of architecture

I had a great deal of talk with the client. Apart from the apartment located in Seoul, the memory of living in a house escapes me. Everything is foreign and unfamiliar. A distinction has been made in this space – the familiar and the unfamiliar, and the necessary and the unnecessary. Passionate restoration and throwing away, on top of such ground contained the client’s requirements and lifestyle. The lacking space has been decided to be connected through the new architectural vocabulary, based on the respect and understanding on the current space.

The main building and the annex

The main building has been constructed for the stable lifestyle of the client. The annex is for the lodging of tourists travelling the area. Both of them are met from a different direction. As I have said, the space of the main building is not enough to continue the current lifestyle. The main building, at the same time adding a new space, inserts an architectural lexicon that connects this, and many processes of construction are newly added. As for the annex, the focus is restoring the existing space. This is because the nostalgia for time is important and special to tourists, not the newness. Each will be receiving the fitting design.

The main entrance/exit path that cuts across the two spaces located in the new and old, south and north is a bridge that connects the outside to the inside, an architectural promenade that shows its unique charm. Here once stood the main floored room, and you are faced with a scenery that contain the Mount Jiri through the wide window as you enter inside, past the main entrance/exit and inner gate, along the hall that is similar with a long corridor.