Armazém Luxury Housing / Pedra Líquida

  • 13:00 - 3 April, 2017
Armazém Luxury Housing / Pedra Líquida
Armazém Luxury Housing / Pedra Líquida, © José Campos
© José Campos

© José Campos © José Campos © José Campos © José Campos +40

  • Team

    Luís Sobral, Carlos Campos, Teresa Novais

  • Collaborators

    Maria Barreiros, Filipe Madeira, Tiago Antero, Diogo Mesquita

  • Structural and hidraulic engineer

    Ana Vale, Miguel Vale

  • Mechanical engineer

    Raul Bessa, Telmo Mesquita

  • Electrical engineer

    Luís Oliveira

  • Acoustic engineer

    Rui Ribeiro
© José Campos
© José Campos

From the architect. In 2013 a building with a charming personality was found in the n.74 of the dynamic Largo de São Domingos, in Porto.

© José Campos
© José Campos

Among a set of dwelling buildings this one stood out by the austerity of its facade and the large and free open interior, charactreristics of an old iron warehouse.

© José Campos
© José Campos

The main object of the project was to transform a wide and deep spaece into an hotel of charm, maintaining its original atmosphere. 

© José Campos
© José Campos

The interior of the building was designed with a central patio allowing plenty of light inside and vivid spaces. A ligthweight staircase shows the verticality of its 6 floors and the horizontal circulations were mixed with living rooms, creating wide and generous common areas. 

© José Campos
© José Campos
Floor Plan 04
Floor Plan 04
© José Campos
© José Campos

The materials were selected to enhance this duality between a warehouse and a hotel - cold and raw materials such as iron and concrete, appeared in contrast with light wood, fine fabrics, velvet, and confortable rugs. 

© José Campos
© José Campos

The reception and the main living room were designed facing the street. From here, going down a stairway that overlaps the pre-existing stone ramp, we find the breakfast/dinning room, served by a kitchen. 

Section
Section

The upper floors were reserved for the bedrooms, which all have private bathrooms. Going up the building one can find some surprising moments such as the terrace facing the Porto Cathedral or the penthouse in the last floor which allows a different and rich space experience given by the exquisite celling shape.

© José Campos
© José Campos
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Armazém Luxury Housing / Pedra Líquida" 03 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805845/armazem-luxury-housing-pedra-liquida/>
