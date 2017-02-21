World
  World Architecture Festival Launches Manifesto for the Architectural Profession

World Architecture Festival Launches Manifesto for the Architectural Profession

World Architecture Festival Launches Manifesto for the Architectural Profession
World Architecture Festival Launches Manifesto for the Architectural Profession, 2016 World Building of the Year, National Museum in Szczecin by Robert Konieczny + KWK Promes . Image © Juliusz Sokołowski
The World Architecture Festival has announced the launch of the 10th edition of the event referred to as the “Oscars of architecture” by launching the “WAF Manifesto,” which identifies key challenges the profession will face over the next ten years. Aimed at generated funding for architectural research, the manifesto outlines a range of topics where architects can use their influence to affect society as a whole.

“In a period of profound change across the world, architects will play an important part in creating building, cities, public places and landscapes that respond to the challenges we have identified,” said WAF Programme Director Paul Finch. “There are immense amounts of research being undertaken across the profession which we hope we can draw attention to, and which we intend to support through publication, exhibition and funding initiatives.

“These are big-picture initiatives which concern architects both individually and collectively, and we want WAF to play a part in promoting initiatives which are aimed at making life better.”

Specific challenges outlined in the manifesto include climate, energy and carbon; water; ageing and health; re-use; smart city technology; building technology; cultural identity; ethics and values; power and justice; and virtual worlds.

By identifying these key issues, the WAF hopes to draw interest and funding to universities and architectural practices investigating aspects of the these subjects. Resulting research will be submitted for exhibition at upcoming WAF events.

Returning to the Arena Berlin in Germany, WAF 2017 will be held from November 15-17, 2017. Entries for this year’s awards slate (encompassing 30 categories across completed buildings, future projects and landscape) are now open. Special awards will be given this year to exemplary projects to display in a tenth anniversary exhibition featuring key winners from the past decade.

Award entries are open until 18 May, and potential entrants can take advantage of an early bird rate until 27 April. Practices submitting three or more projects will be able to enjoy a 15% discount on entry fees. For more information, visit the World Architecture Festival website, here.

News via World Architecture Festival.

