Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios Wins Competition for University of Warwick Arts Hub

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios has been selected as the winners of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) competition to design the new Faculty of Arts Building at the University of Warwick, in Coventry, England. Lauded for its flexibility and collaboration-fostering design, the winning proposal was selected over finalist entries from Foster + Partners, Grimshaw, White Arkitekter and Wilkinson Eyre.

“This exciting project continues to raise the bar in the standards of the facilities we provide to support teaching and research on our campus, further enhancing the staff and student experience we seek to offer at Warwick,” commented Professor Stuart Croft, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Warwick.

“I’m extremely pleased that the new building, in close proximity to the Warwick Arts Centre, also further strengthens the University’s appeal as a cultural destination, creating space to engage with our local community through a range of opportunities including: language training, access to fantastic performance and exhibition zones, and other activities to support Coventry’s Cultural Strategy.”

Selected unanimously by the jury, Feilden Clegg Bradley received top marks for the Quality criterion as the panel felt they had best “captured the essence of the University’s vision” for the enhancement of the Central Campus.

“The competition has been immensely valuable in generating a wealth of ideas for a building that will serve students, staff and the public over the coming decades,” said Professor Simon Gilson, Chair of the Arts Faculty. “The successful architects, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios (FCB) will be helping us move into the exciting next phase of the development as we look to create a building that is open, inviting and flexible, allows collaboration, creativity and innovation to flourish, and acts as a hub both for public engagement in the humanities and for nurturing cultural value.”

Andy Theobald, Partner at Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios (FCB), said:

“Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios are delighted to have been selected to lead the design team for this exciting new Faculty of Arts building at The University of Warwick. This will be a very significant new building for the campus and one that will embody the cultural values of both the University and the Faculty. We are very much looking forward to an exciting collaboration with the Faculty to develop our competition- winning proposals and together create a building for interaction, learning and research right across the Humanities.”

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios will now proceed to work with the University’s Estates team to develop the project over the coming months.

