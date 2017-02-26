World
  3. Archhive: Architecture in Virtual Reality Competition Winners Announced

Archhive: Architecture in Virtual Reality Competition Winners Announced

Archhive: Architecture in Virtual Reality Competition Winners Announced
First Prize: Archhive: Architecture in Virtual Reality / Boris Hilderal; France. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders
First Prize: Archhive: Architecture in Virtual Reality / Boris Hilderal; France. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders

Bee Breeders has announced the winners of its Archhive: Architecture in Virtual Reality competition, which asked participants to design a virtual exhibition gallery to showcase future Bee Breeders competition winners. In this virtual gallery, visitors would be able to “walk” around and explore the work of selected winners and guest contributors.

The three winners of Archhive: Architecture in Virtual Reality are:

First Prize: Archhive: Architecture in Virtual Reality / Boris Hilderal; France.
Second Prize: On the Bottom of the Top / Alžbeta Krbylová and Juraj Horňák; Academy of Fine Arts and Design in Bratislava.
Third Prize: The Infinite Gallery / Paolo Antonio Zurk Castillo; Universidad de los Andes.

First Prize:
Archhive: Architecture in Virtual Reality / Boris Hilderal; France

First Prize: Archhive: Architecture in Virtual Reality / Boris Hilderal; France. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders
First Prize: Archhive: Architecture in Virtual Reality / Boris Hilderal; France. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders

First Prize: Archhive: Architecture in Virtual Reality / Boris Hilderal; France. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders First Prize: Archhive: Architecture in Virtual Reality / Boris Hilderal; France. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders First Prize: Archhive: Architecture in Virtual Reality / Boris Hilderal; France. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders First Prize: Archhive: Architecture in Virtual Reality / Boris Hilderal; France. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders +44

Second Prize:
On the Bottom of the Top / Alžbeta Krbylová and Juraj Horňák; Academy of Fine Arts and Design in Bratislava

Second Prize: On the Bottom of the Top / Alžbeta Krbylová and Juraj Horňák; Academy of Fine Arts and Design in Bratislava. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders
Second Prize: On the Bottom of the Top / Alžbeta Krbylová and Juraj Horňák; Academy of Fine Arts and Design in Bratislava. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders

Second Prize: On the Bottom of the Top / Alžbeta Krbylová and Juraj Horňák; Academy of Fine Arts and Design in Bratislava. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders Second Prize: On the Bottom of the Top / Alžbeta Krbylová and Juraj Horňák; Academy of Fine Arts and Design in Bratislava. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders Second Prize: On the Bottom of the Top / Alžbeta Krbylová and Juraj Horňák; Academy of Fine Arts and Design in Bratislava. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders Second Prize: On the Bottom of the Top / Alžbeta Krbylová and Juraj Horňák; Academy of Fine Arts and Design in Bratislava. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders +44

Third Prize:
The Infinite Gallery / Paolo Antonio Zurk Castillo; Universidad de los Andes

Third Prize: The Infinite Gallery / Paolo Antonio Zurk Castillo; Universidad de los Andes. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders
Third Prize: The Infinite Gallery / Paolo Antonio Zurk Castillo; Universidad de los Andes. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders

Third Prize: The Infinite Gallery / Paolo Antonio Zurk Castillo; Universidad de los Andes. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders Third Prize: The Infinite Gallery / Paolo Antonio Zurk Castillo; Universidad de los Andes. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders Third Prize: The Infinite Gallery / Paolo Antonio Zurk Castillo; Universidad de los Andes. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders Third Prize: The Infinite Gallery / Paolo Antonio Zurk Castillo; Universidad de los Andes. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders +44

News via: Bee Breeders.

Cite: Sabrina Santos. "Archhive: Architecture in Virtual Reality Competition Winners Announced" 26 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805761/archhive-architecture-in-virtual-reality-competition-winners-announced/>
