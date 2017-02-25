WE Architecture’s Winning Proposal Combines Green Space with Social Housing in Aarhus

A competition for a new social housing complex in Aarhus, Denmark, has been won by WE Architecture, in collaboration with local practice JWH Arkitekter and commissioned by Ringgaarden, a Danish housing organization.

Titled “Saltholmsgade”, the winning proposal is a reinterpretation of Aarhus’ historical housing typologies along Hjortensgade, creating modern and green communal spaces. The complex consists of 38 individual apartments, offering tenants views of the city through the inclusion of rooftop gardens.

By referencing the heights, volumes, profiles, and façades of nearby buildings, the project is able to integrate into the urban fabric. However, the continuation of the perimeter block and building structure creates a “city wall”, which in turn opens up Aarhus’ compact character to public green space.

The building’s volumes are also subdivided, with alternating recessions that create semi-public social areas at street level and allow for landscaping at the front of the building.

Architects WE architecture

Design Team Marc Jay, Julie Schmidt-Nielsen, Barbara Drud Henningsen, Corrado Galasso, Àngels García, Alex Pavel, Alicja Szczęśniak, Josefine Rita Vain Hansen

Collaborator JWH Arkitekter

Area 3500.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs WE Architecture

News via: WE Architecture.

