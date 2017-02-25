World
  3. WE Architecture’s Winning Proposal Combines Green Space with Social Housing in Aarhus

WE Architecture’s Winning Proposal Combines Green Space with Social Housing in Aarhus

WE Architecture’s Winning Proposal Combines Green Space with Social Housing in Aarhus
WE Architecture’s Winning Proposal Combines Green Space with Social Housing in Aarhus, © WE Architecture
© WE Architecture

A competition for a new social housing complex in Aarhus, Denmark, has been won by WE Architecture, in collaboration with local practice JWH Arkitekter and commissioned by Ringgaarden, a Danish housing organization.

Titled “Saltholmsgade”, the winning proposal is a reinterpretation of Aarhus’ historical housing typologies along Hjortensgade, creating modern and green communal spaces. The complex consists of 38 individual apartments, offering tenants views of the city through the inclusion of rooftop gardens.

© WE Architecture © WE Architecture © WE Architecture © WE Architecture +14

© WE Architecture
© WE Architecture

By referencing the heights, volumes, profiles, and façades of nearby buildings, the project is able to integrate into the urban fabric. However, the continuation of the perimeter block and building structure creates a “city wall”, which in turn opens up Aarhus’ compact character to public green space.

© WE Architecture
© WE Architecture
© WE Architecture
© WE Architecture

The building’s volumes are also subdivided, with alternating recessions that create semi-public social areas at street level and allow for landscaping at the front of the building.

  • Architects

    WE architecture

  • Design Team

    Marc Jay, Julie Schmidt-Nielsen, Barbara Drud Henningsen, Corrado Galasso, Àngels García, Alex Pavel, Alicja Szczęśniak, Josefine Rita Vain Hansen

  • Collaborator

    JWH Arkitekter

  • Area

    3500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    WE Architecture

News via: WE Architecture.

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Denmark
Cite: Osman Bari. "WE Architecture’s Winning Proposal Combines Green Space with Social Housing in Aarhus" 25 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805752/we-architectures-winning-proposal-combines-green-space-with-social-housing-in-aarhus/>
