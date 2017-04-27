World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporal Installations
  4. United States
  5. Jason Griffiths
  6. 2016
  Emerge / Jason Griffiths and College of Architecture - University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Emerge / Jason Griffiths and College of Architecture - University of Nebraska-Lincoln

  • 11:00 - 27 April, 2017
Emerge / Jason Griffiths and College of Architecture - University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Emerge / Jason Griffiths and College of Architecture - University of Nebraska-Lincoln, © Mike Lundgren
© Mike Lundgren

© Mike Lundgren © Mike Lundgren © Mike Lundgren © Mike Lundgren +30

  • Architects

    Jason Griffiths, College of Architecture - University of Nebraska-Lincoln

  • Location

    Eugene, OR, United States

  • Architect in Charge

    Assistant Professor Jason Griffiths - TEAM: David Rogelio Alcala , Alfredo Vera F, Virginia Michelle Gormley, Ruslan White, Eric Lee Engler, Danielle Alexa Durham, Devin Bayles McLean, Scott Christopher Kenny, Justin Philip DeFields, Darian Johnathon Scott, Kristen Michelle Schulte, Joseph Roy Croghan, Hanna Christy

  • Area

    100.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Mike Lundgren

  • STRUCTURAL ENGINEER

    PCS Structural

  • CONTRACTOR

    Justin Austen Design

  • CLIENTS

    Bauman Tree Farm

  • CLT

    D.R. Johnson

  • ADVISOR

    Kim Larkin MXD Arts
    More Specs
Diagram
Diagram

“Emerge” is a one hundred square foot structure designed to hold small gatherings of teachers and students visiting the Bauman Tree Farm. It is a collaboration between the College of Architecture at the University Lincoln-Nebraska, the tree farm, and The DR Johnson Lumber Mill. 

© Mike Lundgren
© Mike Lundgren
Section
Section

Emerge is located within the forest to draw students into contact with new and old growth trees and to expose them to the diversity of the surrounding trees. Through a program called “Forests Today & Forever” the farm promotes forest stewardship and education each year welcoming up to 2,000 visitors.

© Mike Lundgren
© Mike Lundgren

The structure’s floor and walls are made from Cross Laminated Timber (CLT), and the roof is a combination of CLT, glulam and dimension lumber. The structure is clad on the roof and sides with a simple build-up of CLT, shingles and timber siding.

Diagram
Diagram

Emerge was designed to provide an aesthetic narrative that allows visitors to appreciate the project’s relationship to forestry production in the Pacific Northwest. Visitors experience this narrative in a various ways including the building’s front and back screens. Here timber elements are arranged in an ordered pattern at the lower level but become increasingly disordered as they go up. The CLT gable ends are left exposed, protected by a screen of slats at either end of the building. These slats respond to angles of rain by gradually increasing their pitch, the higher they are on the screen. This screen describes the way dimensional lumber “emerges” from the natural environment of the forest.

Diagram
Diagram
© Mike Lundgren
© Mike Lundgren

This narrative is continued on the inside where the visitor’s attention is drawn up to the roof light and to the views of the forest canopy above.

© Mike Lundgren
© Mike Lundgren

Emerge is the third in a series of five projects for the farm, which collectively demonstrate diverse uses of timber in a range of forestry settings. Each project enhances the farm’s education program through the tactile, phenomenological, and spatial qualities of architecture. Through these projects the Bauman Farm is able to integrate the latest developments in the lumber industry with the traditions of forestry in the American Northwest.

© Mike Lundgren
© Mike Lundgren
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Emerge / Jason Griffiths and College of Architecture - University of Nebraska-Lincoln" 27 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805751/emerge-jason-griffiths-and-college-of-architecture-university-of-nebraska-lincoln/>
