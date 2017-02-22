World
i

i

i

h

Sunset House / Mcleod Bovell

  • 13:00 - 22 February, 2017
Sunset House / Mcleod Bovell
Sunset House / Mcleod Bovell, © Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

© Ema Peter

  • Architects

    Mcleod Bovell

  • Location

    West Vancouver, BC, Canada

  • Architect in Charge

    Matt Mcleod, Lisa Bovell

  • Area

    6300.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Ema Peter

  • General Contractor

    View Point Construction

  • Structural Engineer

    WHM Structural Engineers

  • Geotechinal Engineer

    Horizon Engineering

  • Envelope Engineer

    JRS Engineering

  • Millwork

    CN Architectural Millwork & Construction

  • Pool Construction

    Alka Pools

  • Glazing:

    Atlas Meridian Glassworks
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

Situated on a steep and technically challenging site, this single family home was designed to capture views of the expansive harbour and heavy marine traffic along the jagged West Vancouver coast line. The homes irregular shape traces the site boundary, coming to an angled blinder that provides privacy from tight adjacent properties, while a natural, minimalist palate of raw concrete, steel, leather and wood creates a calm interior space that doesn’t distract from the framed ocean view beyond. 

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter
Floor Plan 02
Floor Plan 02
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

Movement into the house is carefully choreographed to disguise the considerable elevation change from street to living space - no individual stair run is greater than 1/2 story, allowing an unobstructed sightline from the oversized pivot entrance door through to the rear deck. Similarly, the split level arrangement allows for generous volumes in the main living spaces and a closer connection between upper and main floor, while also providing dramatic elements such as the 40 foot elevation drop from the suspended deck and plunge pool to the rear garden below. 

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

The home has a cave-like feeling due to its predominant concrete construction, with carefully carved spaces that feel intimate yet expansive. Limited materiality creates a meditative and calming experience, with contrast between solid and soft elements throughout. Board-formed concrete mimics the texture of the wood siding both on the exterior and interior of the home, its directionality used to either elongate surfaces or emphasize double height spaces between floor levels. While leather pulls on white millwork juxtapose against carved wood handrails, and warm, wide plank oak flooring. Fundamentally the palette was stripped to the essentials, allowing the home to feel cohesive and solid. 

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Canada
