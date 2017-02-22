Thurøhus / EFFEKT

+29

Thurøhus is a new apartment building located on Thurøvej - a unique location in the dense city fabric of Frederiksberg, Copenhagen. Thurøhus is a reinterpretation of the typical Frederiksberg perimeter block, referencing the existing historical surroundings in materials and details, but at the same time offering a new interpretation and rejuvenation of the typology.

The design follows the same logic as the traditional town house hierarchy, in terms of plot ratio, height and depth, while a tapered backside and the large tilted roof surfaces, mimics the opposing volume of the neighbouring church, Godthåbskirken.

The volume is set back from the road allowing for a small front yard softening the division of public and private zones. A trichotomy breaks down the volume into three smaller sections and allows for variation in the apartment typologies.

The building creates a new architectural identity that interacts with both the facade rhythm of the town houses and the distinctive church volume.