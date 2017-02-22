World
i

i

i

h

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Denmark
  5. EFFEKT
  6. 2016
  7. Thurøhus / EFFEKT

Thurøhus / EFFEKT

  • 02:00 - 22 February, 2017
Thurøhus / EFFEKT
Thurøhus / EFFEKT, Courtesy of EFFEKT
Courtesy of EFFEKT

© Enok Holsegaard Courtesy of EFFEKT Courtesy of EFFEKT © Enok Holsegaard +29

  • Architects

    EFFEKT

  • Location

    Frederiksberg, Denmark

  • Area

    2000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of EFFEKT, Enok Holsegaard
© Enok Holsegaard
© Enok Holsegaard

Thurøhus is a new apartment building located on Thurøvej - a unique location in the dense city fabric of Frederiksberg, Copenhagen. Thurøhus is a reinterpretation of the typical Frederiksberg perimeter block, referencing the existing historical surroundings in materials and details, but at the same time offering a new interpretation and rejuvenation of the typology.

Courtesy of EFFEKT
Courtesy of EFFEKT

The design follows the same logic as the traditional town house hierarchy, in terms of plot ratio, height and depth, while a tapered backside and the large tilted roof surfaces, mimics the opposing volume of the neighbouring church, Godthåbskirken. 

© Enok Holsegaard
© Enok Holsegaard
Section
Section
© Enok Holsegaard
© Enok Holsegaard

The volume is set back from the road allowing for a small front yard softening the division of public and private zones. A trichotomy breaks down the volume into three smaller sections and allows for variation in the apartment typologies.

Courtesy of EFFEKT
Courtesy of EFFEKT

The building creates a new architectural identity that interacts with both the facade rhythm of the town houses and the distinctive church volume.

© Enok Holsegaard
© Enok Holsegaard
Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Apartments Denmark
Cite: "Thurøhus / EFFEKT" 22 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805747/thurohus-effekt/>
世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »