  Headquarters 'Le Duff Group' / Ateliers 2/3/4/

Headquarters ‘Le Duff Group’ / Ateliers 2/3/4/

  • 13:00 - 24 March, 2017
Headquarters ‘Le Duff Group’ / Ateliers 2/3/4/
Headquarters ‘Le Duff Group’ / Ateliers 2/3/4/, © Patrick Miara
© Patrick Miara

© Juan Sepulveda © Patrick Miara © Juan Sepulveda © Juan Sepulveda

  • Architects

    Ateliers 2/3/4/

  • Location

    Rennes, France

  • Architect in Charge

    Olivier Arene

  • Design Team

    Jean-Baptiste Fauvel, Cristina Sanchez, Ana-Monica Stoinea, Edouard Marpillat, Olivia Medot, Valentin Bulté.

  • Area

    8932.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Patrick Miara, Juan Sepulveda

  • Decoration

    Artdesk Group

  • Consultants

    Otèis / VS-A / Cabinet Collin / Elan / Acoustique Yves Hernot

  • Constructor

    Bouygues Construction Grand-Ouest
© Juan Sepulveda
© Juan Sepulveda

The duplication and combination of a right-angle form defines the design intent of this company headquarters in proximity to the south entry to the City of Rennes where the environment is full of contradictions inspite of its strong landscape attributes.

© Juan Sepulveda
© Juan Sepulveda
Section
Section
© Juan Sepulveda
© Juan Sepulveda

The lower right-angle sits as a socle; invites, welcomes and contains the visitor; and gives protection from the traffic noise of the bypass. In contact with the ground, its openings of simple proportions give the building its scale. Its sturdiness, its attachment are affirmed by bush hammered black concrete.

© Patrick Miara
© Patrick Miara
Detail
Detail
© Juan Sepulveda
© Juan Sepulveda

The upper right-angle gives glimpses of the entry and the interior patio. It opens onto the general landscape. To affirm its lightness and deal with its hostile environment (noise, wind, sun), a screen-printed glazed skin filters the sun rays and accentuates the transientness sought in the upper volume.

© Juan Sepulveda
© Juan Sepulveda
