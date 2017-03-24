Headquarters ‘Le Duff Group’ / Ateliers 2/3/4/

-
Architects
-
LocationRennes, France
-
Architect in ChargeOlivier Arene
-
Design TeamJean-Baptiste Fauvel, Cristina Sanchez, Ana-Monica Stoinea, Edouard Marpillat, Olivia Medot, Valentin Bulté.
-
Area8932.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
DecorationArtdesk Group
-
ConsultantsOtèis / VS-A / Cabinet Collin / Elan / Acoustique Yves Hernot
-
ConstructorBouygues Construction Grand-Ouest
More SpecsLess Specs
The duplication and combination of a right-angle form defines the design intent of this company headquarters in proximity to the south entry to the City of Rennes where the environment is full of contradictions inspite of its strong landscape attributes.
The lower right-angle sits as a socle; invites, welcomes and contains the visitor; and gives protection from the traffic noise of the bypass. In contact with the ground, its openings of simple proportions give the building its scale. Its sturdiness, its attachment are affirmed by bush hammered black concrete.
The upper right-angle gives glimpses of the entry and the interior patio. It opens onto the general landscape. To affirm its lightness and deal with its hostile environment (noise, wind, sun), a screen-printed glazed skin filters the sun rays and accentuates the transientness sought in the upper volume.
0 Comments
Comments are closed