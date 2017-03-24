Headquarters ‘Le Duff Group’ / Ateliers 2/3/4/

+37

Architects Ateliers 2/3/4/

Location Rennes, France

Architect in Charge Olivier Arene

Design Team Jean-Baptiste Fauvel, Cristina Sanchez, Ana-Monica Stoinea, Edouard Marpillat, Olivia Medot, Valentin Bulté.

Area 8932.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Patrick Miara, Juan Sepulveda

Manufacturers Loading...

Decoration Artdesk Group

Consultants Otèis / VS-A / Cabinet Collin / Elan / Acoustique Yves Hernot

Constructor Bouygues Construction Grand-Ouest More Specs Less Specs

The duplication and combination of a right-angle form defines the design intent of this company headquarters in proximity to the south entry to the City of Rennes where the environment is full of contradictions inspite of its strong landscape attributes.

The lower right-angle sits as a socle; invites, welcomes and contains the visitor; and gives protection from the traffic noise of the bypass. In contact with the ground, its openings of simple proportions give the building its scale. Its sturdiness, its attachment are affirmed by bush hammered black concrete.

The upper right-angle gives glimpses of the entry and the interior patio. It opens onto the general landscape. To affirm its lightness and deal with its hostile environment (noise, wind, sun), a screen-printed glazed skin filters the sun rays and accentuates the transientness sought in the upper volume.