World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. China
  5. Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University
  6. 2015
  7. The Library of Shandong Normal University / UAD

The Library of Shandong Normal University / UAD

  • 20:00 - 1 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Library of Shandong Normal University / UAD
Save this picture!
The Library of Shandong Normal University / UAD, © Yong Zhang
© Yong Zhang

© Yong Zhang © Yong Zhang © Yong Zhang © Yong Zhang +19

  • Mep Engineers

    Zengrong Gong,Zhengjie Huang, Shaobing Dong, Haifeng Liu, Haojun Li,Lilun Yu

  • Structural Engineers

    Mingshan Zhang, Benyue Li
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Yong Zhang
© Yong Zhang

From the architect. Located in the center of the college, the Library of Shandong Normal University is the most important building. The new library connects the educational facilities in the west and student residences in the east. The 46.7-meter-tall, 9-story tower collects 1 million books, including a large number of special collections.

Save this picture!
© Yong Zhang
© Yong Zhang

The form of library was required to be concise and solemn. We use cheap local granite which is called Shandong White Pearlto reveal the purity of the concise form. The basic panel is 1500 mm (length) x 600mm (width).

Save this picture!
© Yong Zhang
© Yong Zhang

In order to dispel the negative influence on the view sight from the entrance of the university, we separate the architecture into two parts and connect them with entrance lobby and sky cafeteria which are wrapped with glasses, making the campus landscape axis continuity. No wonder that the students will enjoy a good view of the college when they were studying in this new library. In addition, the v-shape of the plan enables the building to gain more sunlight. It also helps to dispel the giant volume of this tower from the perspective view.

Save this picture!
© Yong Zhang
© Yong Zhang
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Yong Zhang
© Yong Zhang
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Library Educational Architecture China
Cite: "The Library of Shandong Normal University / UAD" 01 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805685/the-library-of-shandong-normal-university-the-architectural-design-and-research-institute-of-zhejiang-university-uad-the-7th-architectural-design-and-research-institute/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yong Zhang

山东师范大学长清校区图书馆 / 浙江大学建筑设计研究院有限公司(第七建筑设计院）

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »