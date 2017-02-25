World
  Arquitectonica's Undulating Hotel Tower to Be Nashville's Lastest Landmark

© Arquitectonica
Nashville is set to receive its newest and tallest luxury landmark, in the form of the JW Marriott Hotel, designed by esteemed Miami firm Arquitectonica to be completed in 2018. Situated in the center of downtown, the 33-storey undulating tower will offer expansive views of the surrounding cityscape from a height of 386 feet; one of highest points in the city.

the inspiration for the hotel’s design was derived from Nashville's symbolic Cumberland River and its varying character, which compliments Tennessee’s natural geography. Sculpture, fountains, and art are features incorporated into the curved glass façade, and a sheltered outdoor terrace on the 33rd floor provides public space and views capturing the city. 

© Arquitectonica
“The elliptical form introduces the first aerodynamic curving tower to Nashville’s high-rise vocabulary,” said Arquitectonica’s Principal, Bernardo Fort-Brescia. “Its projecting observation bar hovers over the corner to face the downtown skyline.”

© Arquitectonica
Visitors to the JW Marriott will also have access to luxury dining experiences, such as Nashville’s first Bourbon Steak and over 1000 wines and cigars available in the lobby. In addition to the 553 rooms, other amenities include a spa, sauna, and fitness center on the top floor, as well as 50,000 square feet of space specifically for hosting events and meetings.

© Arquitectonica
The hotel is situated within close proximity of some of Nashville’s iconic locations, such as the Music City Center, The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

News via: JW Marriott Nashville.

