  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Clinic
  4. Australia
  5. Wilson Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Caboolture GP Super Clinic / Wilson Architects

Caboolture GP Super Clinic / Wilson Architects

  • 17:00 - 24 March, 2017
Caboolture GP Super Clinic / Wilson Architects
Caboolture GP Super Clinic / Wilson Architects, © Alex Chomicz
© Alex Chomicz

© Alex Chomicz © Alex Chomicz © Alex Chomicz © Alex Chomicz +13

  • Architects

    Wilson Architects

  • Location

    Caboolture QLD 4510, Australia

  • Architects in Charge

    Hamilton Wilson, Brent Hardcastle

  • Area

    3200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Alex Chomicz

  • Project Manager

    KHA Development Managers

  • Contractor

    Kane Constructions

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Rider Levett Bucknall

  • Structural / Civil Engineer

    Empire Engineering

  • Electrical Engineer

    BCA Consultants

  • Mechanical Engineer

    BCA Consultants

  • Hydraulic Engineer

    MRP Hydraulic + Fire Services Consultants

  • Landscape Architect

    Wilson Landscape Architects

  • Building Surveyor

    Building Certification Australia
© Alex Chomicz
© Alex Chomicz

From the architect. Wilson Architects has set the benchmark for healthcare design, with Caboolture’s new GP Super Clinic. 

Unlike institutional designs traditionally employed by clinics, the $8M facility features vertical gardens, fish ponds and an atrium to foster a feeling of healing and respite. 

Caboolture local Fiona Heckelmann says the light-filled spaces provide an organic and calming atmosphere. 

© Alex Chomicz
© Alex Chomicz

“From a patient’s perspective, it’s revitalising and refreshing – because of the fact that you’re surrounded by nature and life,” Fiona says. 

“When a building makes you feel this good you just know that at the very beginning, someone stood here and considered all of the factors – light, space, breezes, ergonomics, and most importantly, how it was going to be used.” 

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Wilson Architects’ design approach focuses on the experience of the occupants and visitors using a Salutogenic approach – a method coined by professor of medical sociology, Aaron Antonovsky. This approach promotes wellbeing in healthcare, and focuses on factors that support human health, rather than on factors that cause disease. 

Caboolture GP Super Clinic Executive Director David Hooper says “there’s a very strong link between feeling good, and being well. The focus [at our Super Clinic] is on being well and staying well – we’re focused on the system of the wellness concept.” 

© Alex Chomicz
© Alex Chomicz

Wilson Architects’ intent was to facilitate a positive human experience through design – a design which was scalable to enable the future viability of the centre. 

Hamilton Wilson, Managing Director of Wilson Architects, says design is critical to health and wellbeing, and can make a big impact on projects of all sizes, even on a small scale. 

© Alex Chomicz
© Alex Chomicz

“We design places for people. Through better design, the GP Super Clinic will in fact, enable better patient outcomes.” 

Locals say the clinic connects to the public in a new way, and Hamilton explains this was a vital consideration in the design phase. “Our priority was in making the centre a community clinic, which is seen as part of the community, with ownership from the community,” Hamilton says. 

© Alex Chomicz
© Alex Chomicz

Super Clinics Health Care (SCHC) operates the clinic as part of the Federal Government’s GP Superclinic Program. 

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Clinic Australia
Cite: "Caboolture GP Super Clinic / Wilson Architects" 24 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805631/caboolture-gp-super-clinic-wilson-architects/>
