W Hotel “Bank” Building / Office Winhov

Restauration Hoek Architectuur & Restauratie

Interior Design Baranowitz + Kronenberg

Sustainability Breeam Gold

From the architect. The restoration and transformation for the former Kas Bank building will rejuvenate this national monument converting it into a five-star W hotel. The building, ori- ginally designed by F.W.M. Poggenbeek in 1908 was expended in phases until 1932. The building follows the classical typology of bank buildings with vaults on the ground floor and basement, a monumental bank hall on the first floor and offices above. The building is one of the first concrete constructions in the Nether- lands and is finished with a sandstone facade.

The new design respects the building monumental character, enhances it and transforms it into a public building. The ‘Bank’ building will house a spa, a desti- nation bar and luxurious restaurant. Along the Spuis- traat it includes a ‘creative incubator’ for Dutch talent to showcase their fashion, art and design work. The upper floors house 66 guestrooms and suites as ex- tension of the W hotel opposite located in the former Government Office for Transactions and Telephony.

The historical elements of the building, such as the fa- çade, the vaults, the public hall and the staircases are carefully restored. The added components are dis- tinguished by contemporary materials and restrained detailing, making them reconizable but harmonizing with the existing building.