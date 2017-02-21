World
W Hotel “Bank” Building / Office Winhov

  • 05:00 - 21 February, 2017
W Hotel “Bank” Building / Office Winhov
  • Restauration

    Hoek Architectuur & Restauratie

  • Interior Design

    Baranowitz + Kronenberg

  • Sustainability

    Breeam Gold
    • More SpecsLess Specs
From the architect. The restoration and transformation for the former Kas Bank building will rejuvenate this national monument converting it into a five-star W hotel. The building, ori- ginally designed by F.W.M. Poggenbeek in 1908 was expended in phases until 1932. The building follows the classical typology of bank buildings with vaults on the ground floor and basement, a monumental bank hall on the first floor and offices above. The building is one of the first concrete constructions in the Nether- lands and is finished with a sandstone facade. 

Section
Section
The new design respects the building monumental character, enhances it and transforms it into a public building. The ‘Bank’ building will house a spa, a desti- nation bar and luxurious restaurant. Along the Spuis- traat it includes a ‘creative incubator’ for Dutch talent to showcase their fashion, art and design work. The upper floors house 66 guestrooms and suites as ex- tension of the W hotel opposite located in the former Government Office for Transactions and Telephony. 

Isometric Program
Isometric Program

The historical elements of the building, such as the fa- çade, the vaults, the public hall and the staircases are carefully restored. The added components are dis- tinguished by contemporary materials and restrained detailing, making them reconizable but harmonizing with the existing building. 

Save this picture!
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hotels Adaptive Reuse The Netherlands
Cite: "W Hotel “Bank” Building / Office Winhov" 21 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805630/w-hotel-bank-building-office-winhov/>
