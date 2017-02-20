World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. United States
  5. Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
  6. 2016
  7. High Meadow Dwellings at Fallingwater / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

High Meadow Dwellings at Fallingwater / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

  • 11:00 - 20 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
High Meadow Dwellings at Fallingwater / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Save this picture!
High Meadow Dwellings at Fallingwater / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, © Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

© Nic Lehoux © Nic Lehoux © Nic Lehoux © Nic Lehoux +13

  • Architects

    Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

  • Location

    Mill Run, PA 15464, United States

  • Architects in Charge

    Kent Suhrbier, Seniro Architect AIA and Bill James, Designer

  • Area

    3025.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Nic Lehoux

  • Landscape Architecture

    Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, Fallingwater Summer Interns

  • Structural Engineer

    K2 Engineering

  • MEP+FP Engineer

    Iams Consulting
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Bohlin Cywinski Jackson has designed four new dwellings at High Meadow, the new home base for Fallingwater Institute’s summer residency programs in architecture, art and design. Fallingwater Institute will begin its second season of increased operation this spring. 

Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Located on a historic farm adjacent to Frank Lloyd Wright’s renowned Fallingwater residence, High Meadow’s original 1960s cabin, with only four bedrooms, lacked square footage needed to meet the Institute’s growing demands. After exploring a variety of design options over several years, a decision was made to enlarge the footprint of the existing house, doubling the property’s capacity with four new dwellings.

Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

“The building’s main entry welcomes visitors into a central screened porch, which joins the new architecture to an existing cabin and serves as the outdoor gathering and dining space,” says Bill James, project architect from the firm’s Pittsburgh office. “A horizontal screen, made of Norway Spruce harvested and milled on site, extends from the main cabin and continues along the walkway leading to the dwellings.”

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

Described as modest wood portals with framed views of the surrounding hilltops, the dwellings rest above ground on a network of nimble steel columns, imparting minimal disturbance to the site. Each small abode contains a desk, closet storage, full bathroom and two twin beds. Materials and finishes are deliberately minimalistic and durable, lending a sparse elegance to the space.

Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

High Meadow received the 2016 AIA Pennsylvania Silver Medal, the highest honor given by the Institute’s Pennsylvania chapter. The jury noted: “The scale and materiality of the building is in great contrast to the beautiful background. The graceful addition to the existing structure successfully provides new public and private amenities.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Courtesy of Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

In addition to High Meadow, Bohlin Cywinski Jackson is responsible for several other notable projects completed for the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, including the 2006 adaptive reuse of the Barn at Fallingwater, originally built in 1870. Entrusted to the Conservancy in a 1963 grant that also included the Fallingwater residence, the Barn was transformed to provide a variety of gathering spaces for exhibitions, lectures, classes and events. The project received an AIA Committee on the Environment Top Ten award for sustainable excellence in 2005.

Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Housing Dorms United States
Cite: "High Meadow Dwellings at Fallingwater / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson" 20 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805622/high-meadow-dwellings-at-fallingwater-bohlin-cywinski-jackson/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »