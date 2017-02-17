Changing Climate, Changing Cities: The New York Times Launches Series on the Urban Effects of Climate Change

Save this picture! Mexico City is home to more than 20 million people. Image © Flickr user kc_aplosweb. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Contrary to some beliefs, climate change is not simply some unidentifiable threat perpetually on the horizon, but a phenomenon that has already had real impact on real world places. To illustrate the effects of our changing environment, the New York Times has launched a new multi-media series called “Changing Climate, Changing Cities,” written by architecture critic Michael Kimmelman, that aims to expose how climate change is “challenging the world’s urban centers.

The first installment takes a look Mexico City, where environmental issues that have already wreaked havoc for centuries, such as water shortage and ground subsidence, are beginning to see their effects multiplied by the city’s changing climate. The piece explains the root of these problems, and their effect of an already fragile infrastructure and social fabric.

Check out the full interactive in English here, and in Spanish here.

News via The New York Times.

