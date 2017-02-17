World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Changing Climate, Changing Cities: The New York Times Launches Series on the Urban Effects of Climate Change

Changing Climate, Changing Cities: The New York Times Launches Series on the Urban Effects of Climate Change

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Changing Climate, Changing Cities: The New York Times Launches Series on the Urban Effects of Climate Change
Save this picture!
Changing Climate, Changing Cities: The New York Times Launches Series on the Urban Effects of Climate Change, Mexico City is home to more than 20 million people. Image © Flickr user kc_aplosweb. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0
Mexico City is home to more than 20 million people. Image © Flickr user kc_aplosweb. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Contrary to some beliefs, climate change is not simply some unidentifiable threat perpetually on the horizon, but a phenomenon that has already had real impact on real world places. To illustrate the effects of our changing environment, the New York Times has launched a new multi-media series called “Changing Climate, Changing Cities,” written by architecture critic Michael Kimmelman, that aims to expose how climate change is “challenging the world’s urban centers.

The first installment takes a look Mexico City, where environmental issues that have already wreaked havoc for centuries, such as water shortage and ground subsidence, are beginning to see their effects multiplied by the city’s changing climate. The piece explains the root of these problems, and their effect of an already fragile infrastructure and social fabric.

Check out the full interactive in English here, and in Spanish here.

News via The New York Times.

Michael Kimmelman and The NYT Release Multimedia Presentation on Why "Sound Matters"

Why 2015's Most Important Design In Architecture Isn't A Building, But A New York Times Article

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Changing Climate, Changing Cities: The New York Times Launches Series on the Urban Effects of Climate Change" 17 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805617/changing-climate-changing-cities-the-new-york-times-launches-new-series-on-the-urban-effects-of-climate-change/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »