80 at 80 Exhibition to Celebrate the Architectural Career of Sir Peter Cook

The Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL, is celebrating the opening of its new building at 22 Gordon Street with an exhibition of work by visionary architect Sir Peter Cook. Running from 23 February to 10 March 2017, the exhibition marks Sir Peter’s 80th year with a celebration of 80 of his inspired and pioneering projects.

As a founder member of the group Archigram in the 1960s, Peter envisioned new possibilities for architecture. From his Archigram days through to his work today at CRAB studio (the Cook-Robotham Architecture Bureau), Peter has always paralleled design with teaching. His work spans experimental projects such as the seminal Plug-In City through to the famous blue buildings of Graz and Bournemouth. His drawings and projects are in the Permanent Collections of the Museum of Modern Art, New York, the Victoria and Albert Museum, the Deutsches Architektur Museum, the Centre Pompidou and FRAC in Orléans. As Chair of The Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL, from 1990 to 2005, Peter has attracted staff and students from across the world and succeeded in transforming The Bartlett into a leading centre for creative design.

The exhibition will be the largest and most comprehensive of Sir Peter’s current exhibitions, which have taken place in Berlin, Cologne and Munich. It covers five themes:

Architecture and Vegetation

Radical City Structures

Colour and Invention

Line before Colour

Satellite Ideas

There will also be a curated programme of archive film and video that extends back to the 1960s.

Opening times

23 February to 10 March 2017, Monday to Saturday, 10am to 6pm. Closed Sundays.

This exhibition is supported by ABB, James Latham Timber and thestudentprint.club

Press release via The Bartlett School of Architecture.

