World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Australia
  5. fjmt
  6. 2016
  7. 580 George Street Lobby Upgrade / fjmt

580 George Street Lobby Upgrade / fjmt

  • 17:00 - 20 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
580 George Street Lobby Upgrade / fjmt
Save this picture!
580 George Street Lobby Upgrade / fjmt, © Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

© Brett Boardman © Brett Boardman © Brett Boardman © Brett Boardman +18

  • Architects

    fjmt

  • Location

    HSBC Centre, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

  • Area

    3800.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Brett Boardman

  • Project Manager

    Icon Project Management

  • Contractor

    Lipman Pty Ltd

  • Structural Engineers

    Taylor Thomson Whitting

  • Lighting

    Steensen Varming

  • Mechanical

    Steensen Varming

  • Electrical

    Steensen Varming

  • Hydraulics

    Arup

  • Geometry Specialists

    AR-MA

  • Owner

    The GPT Group
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

In one of the busiest intersections for both foot-traffic and commuters, we have sought to reinterpret the typical Sydney street awning to one that is dynamic and responsive to its urban context. The design captures the imagination and reflects the identity of a forward thinking client; while incorporating contemporary design and finishes that complement the art deco style of the commercial tower. 

Save this picture!
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

With this project we have sought to create a transformative space; a space of transition between the city street and interior workplace that through form light and material can uplift and inspire.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

It is an organic architecture assembled from a series of folded aluminium diamonds that wrap the exiting building and the street into a new interlocking space. The distinctions between sculptural artwork and architectural elements of colonnade, awning and facade are blurred to create a new dynamic identity.

Save this picture!
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

The distinction between the street and lobby are also blurred and connected through the folding diamond surfaces. These gently curving planes reflect both natural daylight and warm integrated lighting with each diamond of brushed aluminium is unique in its profile and dimensions, creating an ever-changing tone to the interior of the lobby and exterior public domain.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

To achieve the design vision, the complex panelised surface required a rule-based, systematic approach through design and construction, as each diamond-shaped panel is unique in its form. The awning is suspended from the existing building so that it appears weightless. 

Save this picture!
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

Product Description. We selected ALUCOBOND® PLUS brushed aluminium, a rigid, yet flexible facade material for the diamond shaped panels, each unique in their form, for it’s reflective characteristics which respond to site conditions and complements the design concept of shadow and light. 

Save this picture!
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Renovation Australia
Cite: "580 George Street Lobby Upgrade / fjmt" 20 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805588/580-george-street-lobby-upgrade-fjmt/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »