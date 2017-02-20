580 George Street Lobby Upgrade / fjmt

+18

Architects fjmt

Location HSBC Centre, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Area 3800.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Brett Boardman

Project Manager Icon Project Management

Contractor Lipman Pty Ltd

Structural Engineers Taylor Thomson Whitting

Lighting Steensen Varming

Mechanical Steensen Varming

Electrical Steensen Varming

Hydraulics Arup

Geometry Specialists AR-MA

Owner The GPT Group More Specs Less Specs

In one of the busiest intersections for both foot-traffic and commuters, we have sought to reinterpret the typical Sydney street awning to one that is dynamic and responsive to its urban context. The design captures the imagination and reflects the identity of a forward thinking client; while incorporating contemporary design and finishes that complement the art deco style of the commercial tower.

With this project we have sought to create a transformative space; a space of transition between the city street and interior workplace that through form light and material can uplift and inspire.

It is an organic architecture assembled from a series of folded aluminium diamonds that wrap the exiting building and the street into a new interlocking space. The distinctions between sculptural artwork and architectural elements of colonnade, awning and facade are blurred to create a new dynamic identity.

The distinction between the street and lobby are also blurred and connected through the folding diamond surfaces. These gently curving planes reflect both natural daylight and warm integrated lighting with each diamond of brushed aluminium is unique in its profile and dimensions, creating an ever-changing tone to the interior of the lobby and exterior public domain.

To achieve the design vision, the complex panelised surface required a rule-based, systematic approach through design and construction, as each diamond-shaped panel is unique in its form. The awning is suspended from the existing building so that it appears weightless.

Product Description. We selected ALUCOBOND® PLUS brushed aluminium, a rigid, yet flexible facade material for the diamond shaped panels, each unique in their form, for it’s reflective characteristics which respond to site conditions and complements the design concept of shadow and light.