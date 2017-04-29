Dream/Dive Platform / Studio North

+8

Architects Studio North

Location Bobs Lake, Ontario K0H, Canada

Architect in Charge Matthew Kennedy, Mark Erickson

Area 64.0 m2

Project Year 2015

From the architect. Your environment can shape the way you think. Whether you’re a child or an adult, spaces can engage your imagination, broaden your mind and excite your spirit. This dreaming platform was a collaborative weekend project at the family cottage. The screened in hut is the new favourite spot for star gazing on beautiful summer nights and the cantilevered diving platform replaces the need for coffee in the morning!

The dreaming platform is constructed of salvaged materials from under the deck, supplemented with 2x4’s from the local hardware store. The basic form is a result of available materials and tools. The structure is stripped down to its essentials to support two elemental functions, sleeping and play. A simple waxed canvas is unrolled over the hut for when the weather gets gnarly!