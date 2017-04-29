World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Canada
  5. Studio North
  6. 2015
  7. Dream/Dive Platform / Studio North

Dream/Dive Platform / Studio North

  • 02:00 - 29 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Dream/Dive Platform / Studio North
Save this picture!
Dream/Dive Platform / Studio North, Courtesy of Studio North
Courtesy of Studio North

Courtesy of Studio North Courtesy of Studio North Courtesy of Studio North Courtesy of Studio North +8

  • Architects

    Studio North

  • Location

    Bobs Lake, Ontario K0H, Canada

  • Architect in Charge

    Matthew Kennedy, Mark Erickson

  • Area

    64.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio North
Courtesy of Studio North
Save this picture!
Section
Section

From the architect. Your environment can shape the way you think. Whether you’re a child or an adult, spaces can engage your imagination, broaden your mind and excite your spirit. This dreaming platform was a collaborative weekend project at the family cottage. The screened in hut is the new favourite spot for star gazing on beautiful summer nights and the cantilevered diving platform replaces the need for coffee in the morning!

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The dreaming platform is constructed of salvaged materials from under the deck, supplemented with 2x4’s from the local hardware store. The basic form is a result of available materials and tools. The structure is stripped down to its essentials to support two elemental functions, sleeping and play. A simple waxed canvas is unrolled over the hut for when the weather gets gnarly!

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio North
Courtesy of Studio North
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Canada
Cite: "Dream/Dive Platform / Studio North" 29 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805583/dream-dive-platform-studio-north/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »