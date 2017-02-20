World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. China
  5. The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University
  6. 2015
  Hangzhou New World Business Center 'E' Block / The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University

Hangzhou New World Business Center 'E' Block / The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University

  20:00 - 20 February, 2017
Hangzhou New World Business Center 'E' Block / The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University
Hangzhou New World Business Center 'E' Block / The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University, © Yong Zhang
  • Structural Engineers

    Mingshan Zhang, Qiguang Fan

  • MEP Engineers

    Zengrong Gong, Zhengjie Huang, Shaobing Dong, Haifeng Liu, Haojun Li, Lilun Yu

  • Site Area

    10144 m2
    10144 m2
© Yong Zhang
From the architect. With the transformation of historic industrial building as the core, Hangzhou New World Business Center integrates entertainment, commercial recreation, headquarters business and other functions and will become the largest volume of urban complex in Hangzhou once it is completed. 

© Yong Zhang
The project is located in the north block(E block) of Hangzhou New World project. The north side of the building is near to the urban arterial road Shixiang viaduct; In the west side and south side, it is the creek road; southward, the New World core block can be seen; in the southeast, it and the headquarters of New World Group are separated by the river. 

© Yong Zhang
This plan makes the two “L” type plane echo each other, expanded from above to below with the form of set-back garden. The two “L” combine into one in the height of 5 levels, and it is likes high mountain and deep valley as a whole, enclosed but not integrated. It not only hinders the disadvantageous influences of Shixiang viaduct to the block of New Wold, but also makes the south headquarter and north of core block have a broad view, decreasing the oppressing sensation of the environment. 

© Yong Zhang
Masterplan
© Yong Zhang
From the view of Shixiang viaduct, the unique model breaks the single and straight enclosing in the north side, and also makes us impressed.

© Yong Zhang
The design adopts the bar window and dark enamelled glass to wrap the main body of building from the outside, and inside, it applies light glass curtain wall and interspersing model, to strengthen the sculptural sense of the whole building.

© Yong Zhang
In order to echo terrace landscape along the river and create comfortable work environment, the design adopts winding and stacking stereoscopic landscape and vertical greening design, to make the whole building become the extended parts of the original landscape. In addition, the set-back model similar to the terrace euphemistically runs through the north and south of the building, to make all of the inner used space can enjoy the all-around green stereoscopic landscape.

Elevation
Cite: "Hangzhou New World Business Center 'E' Block / The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University" 20 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805575/the-development-project-e-block-of-hangzhou-new-world-business-center-the-architectural-design-and-research-institute-of-zhejiang-university/>
