World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. WXY and BLA Unveil New York Affordable Housing Development

WXY and BLA Unveil New York Affordable Housing Development

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
WXY and BLA Unveil New York Affordable Housing Development
Save this picture!
WXY and BLA Unveil New York Affordable Housing Development, Courtesy of WXY/BLA
Courtesy of WXY/BLA

WXY architecture + urban design has unveiled its design for The Peninsula, a five-acre mixed use development for New York City that aims to “create [an] instant [community] with jobs, training, education, and hundreds of affordable apartments.”

Created in conjunction with Body Lawson Associates (BLA) for the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and the Department of Housing and Preservation Development (HPD), the project will feature retail, light industrial, recreational, and residential space—all of which will be affordable—in the Hunts Point neighborhood of the Bronx.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of WXY/BLA
Courtesy of WXY/BLA

Designed around a central plaza, The Peninsula seeks to foster interactions between residents and to create a distinct sense of community as a place for both living and working.

Development of the $300 million project will occur in three phases, to be completed in 2021, 2022, and 2024, respectively.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of WXY/BLA
Courtesy of WXY/BLA

Many of the anticipated retail, commercial and industrial tenants are Bronx-based organizations, including Hunts Point Brewing Company, Il Forno Bakery, and Lightbox NY film studio. The Peninsula will also feature a supermarket tenant, a business incubator, job training facilities, school space, and a community health and wellness center. The project is expected to create 177 permanent jobs and more than 1,600 temporary construction jobs.

We are proud to be transforming this notorious site into a thriving mixed-use campus and true community asset, said NYCEDC President Maria Torres-Springer. With over 700 affordable apartments, space for community organizations and light manufacturing space, The Peninsula will create homes and job opportunities that benefit the people of the South Bronx.

News via: WXY architecture + urban design

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Sabrina Santos. "WXY and BLA Unveil New York Affordable Housing Development" 18 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805572/wxy-and-bla-unveil-new-york-affordable-housing-development/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »