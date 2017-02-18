WXY and BLA Unveil New York Affordable Housing Development

WXY architecture + urban design has unveiled its design for The Peninsula, a five-acre mixed use development for New York City that aims to “create [an] instant [community] with jobs, training, education, and hundreds of affordable apartments.”

Created in conjunction with Body Lawson Associates (BLA) for the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and the Department of Housing and Preservation Development (HPD), the project will feature retail, light industrial, recreational, and residential space—all of which will be affordable—in the Hunts Point neighborhood of the Bronx.

Designed around a central plaza, The Peninsula seeks to foster interactions between residents and to create a distinct sense of community as a place for both living and working.

Development of the $300 million project will occur in three phases, to be completed in 2021, 2022, and 2024, respectively.

Many of the anticipated retail, commercial and industrial tenants are Bronx-based organizations, including Hunts Point Brewing Company, Il Forno Bakery, and Lightbox NY film studio. The Peninsula will also feature a supermarket tenant, a business incubator, job training facilities, school space, and a community health and wellness center. The project is expected to create 177 permanent jobs and more than 1,600 temporary construction jobs.

We are proud to be transforming this notorious site into a thriving mixed-use campus and true community asset, said NYCEDC President Maria Torres-Springer. With over 700 affordable apartments, space for community organizations and light manufacturing space, The Peninsula will create homes and job opportunities that benefit the people of the South Bronx.

News via: WXY architecture + urban design.