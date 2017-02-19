World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. LOHA Releases Design Methodology Book

LOHA Releases Design Methodology Book

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
LOHA Releases Design Methodology Book

LOHA (Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects) has recently released Amplified Urbanism, a book about its design methodology, which is “rooted in creating fluid interaction between public and private spaces, emphasizing social and civic connections, and harnessing existing ecological and infrastructural patterns.”

Through this publication, LOHA aims to present projects it has developed based on these principles, as well as to provoke discussion about issues in Los Angeles and the wider architectural field.

In order to highlight the book “as a creative process that begins in the studio, and when implemented in the built environment, catalyzes positive connections,” LOHA has collaborated with filmmakers Spirit of Space on a short film.

Learn more about Amplified Urbanism by watching the video, above.

News via: LOHA (Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects).

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Videos
Cite: Sabrina Santos. "LOHA Releases Design Methodology Book" 19 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805571/loha-releases-design-methodology-book/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »