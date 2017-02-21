World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iceland
  5. Studio Granda
  6. 2014
  7. Garður Landhouse / Studio Granda

Garður Landhouse / Studio Granda

  • 03:00 - 21 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Garður Landhouse / Studio Granda
Save this picture!
Garður Landhouse / Studio Granda, © Rui Ferreira
© Rui Ferreira

© Rui Ferreira © Rui Ferreira © Rui Ferreira © Rui Ferreira +12

  • Architects

    Studio Granda

  • Location

    Skipasund, 104 Reykjavík, Iceland

  • Architect in Charge

    Margrét Harðardóttir

  • Area

    68.4 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Rui Ferreira

  • Structural & environmental Engineers

    Viðsjá

  • Electrical engineers

    VJÍ

  • Contractor

    Trésmiðja Rangá
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Rui Ferreira
© Rui Ferreira

From the architect. Garður is a large parcel of land on the east bank of the Ytri Rangá river. It’s a harsh landscape with scarce vegetation the result of ash-fall from the volcano Hekla. Thanks to the client's vision and commitment, the denudation is being reversed by a remarkable reforestation program entailing the planting and tending of indigenous saplings to bind and shelter the barren surface. The Landhouse is located at the heart of this project, tucked under one of the many rolling dunes that characterise the topography. 

Save this picture!
© Rui Ferreira
© Rui Ferreira
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Rui Ferreira
© Rui Ferreira

The living space and kitchen are centrally located beneath an in-situ concrete arch and are flanked by bedrooms, bathroom and entrance hall snuggled into sturdy buttresses. The north and south walls are fully glazed framing Hekla and embracing sunshine respectively. The concrete floor is polished to a terrazzo finish to reveal the basalt aggregate and shell fragments that tone with the solid oak carpentry of internal walls and fitments. Before long, kindling for the wood-burning stove should be in plentiful supply.

Save this picture!
Sections Elevations
Sections Elevations

The house may be small but scale in this environment is virtually infinite. Substantial earthwork berms key the house into the larger landscape, shelter the external spaces from inclement weather and culminate as a warm turf blanket, wrapped over the roof.

Save this picture!
© Rui Ferreira
© Rui Ferreira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Iceland
Cite: "Garður Landhouse / Studio Granda" 21 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805562/gardur-landhouse-studio-granda/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »